The San Diego Comic-Con might be over for another year but it left us looking forward to some incredible movies and TV shows that are coming up later this year and long into next.

During the convention we were treated to the unveiling of the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, the first look at new Star Trek series, Picard, and the unveiling of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So without further ado, here's a big stack of official Comic-Con 2019 trailers and announcements - including returns for some of our favourite TV series. Enjoy.

An Amazon Original in the UK, shown by CBS in the States, Star Trek: Picard reunites Patrick Stewart and many of the other cast members of The Next Generation for the first time in more than a decade. This teaser justifies why the new series is so eagerly anticipated.

No trailers yet, but the MCU Phase 4 announcements stole Comic-Con 2019. Blade is returning in reboot form (with True Detective's Mahershala Ali taken on the lead), while Thor: Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster character taking on the mantle of Lady Thor.

Indeed, the entire schedule for both the new films and Disney+ TV series was revealed, with a few extra surprises thrown in for good measure. Black Panther 2 wasn't on the board but discussed, for example.

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the last series of AMC's The Walking Dead, look away now.

As well as a new TV show set in the same universe as The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln will be reprising his role as Rick Grimes in the first of a trilogy of full length movies, even though he is no longer part of the show's cast. It will be hitting theatres, although we don't yet know when.

Tom Cruise made a rare visit to Comic-Con this year to debut the trailer for his long-awaited sequel to Top Gun. It'll be in cinemas next summer.

Gamers are in for a treat as it looks like Netflix's TV series seems to be remaining true to the source material, even though it is based on The Witcher book series rather than the RPGs. And, Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia looks like the real deal. Could the streaming service have a Game of Thrones on its hands?

Watchmen writer Alan Moore never wanted a movie made of his graphic novel masterpiece, let alone a TV series, but Damon Lindelof (Lost) has cleverly created a companion piece rather than adaptation. The Comic-Con trailer already shows how much of a fan he is himself and how it could be an interesting, new take on Moore's vision.

Although we've had a glimpse of Netflix's Dark Crystal TV series before, Comic-Con played host to behind the scenes footage for the first time. "The idea is you watch the show and you forget you're watching puppets," says one of the puppeteers, and it seems like that could be the case from its release on 30 August.

Based on the fantasy book trilogy by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is a co-production by the BBC and HBO with a superb cast, including James McAvoy and Luther's Ruth Wilson. Oh, and it has heavily armoured polar bears.

A lot is riding on the new Terminator movie, considering other recent outings have failed to impress. However, the behind the scenes making of video released during Comic-Con shows we could be in for a welcome return to form.

Season three is coming in 2020 and we were treated to a teaser video during the show. Don't watch if you haven't yet seen season two, however.

It's hard to describe Amazon Original Carnival Row, so we'll leave it to stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and their respective characters to give you the heads up. Both received a respective trailer during the show.

Season one will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 30 August.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reunite for a third movie, once again taking on the roles that made them famous 25 years ago. The new film is all rather meta, as Jay and Silent Bob set out to stop Hollywood rebooting the Jay and Silent Bob movie.