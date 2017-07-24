Best Comic-Con 2017 trailers: Ready Player One, Stranger Things, Westworld and more

The San Diego Comic-Con might be over for another year but it left us looking forward to some incredible movies and TV shows that are coming up later this year and long into next.

During the convention we were treated to more news and revelations about the blockbuster comic book adaptations of Justice League and the latest Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus we got to finally glimpse at Steven Spielberg's vision of Ready Player One.

So without further ado, here's a big stack of official Comic-Con 2017 trailers - including returns for some of our favourite TV series. Enjoy.

Steven Spielberg returns to sci-fi for the first time in over a decade with this adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestseller.

Starting again on 27 October, Netflix's massive hit is one of the most eagerly-awaited second seasons around, except maybe...

The second season of Westworld is not due until 2018. Doesn't mean we're not happy to see a trailer.

Peter Capaldi departs and in comes the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, but first this Christmas Special where the 12th and 1st Doctors meet.

Avengers: Infinity War is on its way next year, but Thor needs to get something out of his system first.

We're really hoping that the excellent Wonder Woman movie rubs off on this.

With much of the original cast returning, including Colin Firth, we have high hopes for the sequel to one of our favourite comic book films.

A grittier Marvel superhero team-up than most pits Netflix faves Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist against The Hand.

The first couple of episodes of new superhero series Inhumans will be screened at IMAX.

Star Trek returns to the small screen. 'Nuff said.

All-out war with Negan and the Saviours beckons.

Netflix is paying close to $100 million for Will Smith's new movie. Let's hope it's worth it.

We're certainly happy to see a sequel to Pacific Rim.

Like Star Trek, Stargate is returning for an all-new series. Hurrah!