Doctor Who season 9 trailer debuts at Comic-Con: Watch it here

Doctor Who is slated to return to BBC this autumn. And to get you pumped for the anticpated premiere, the BBC has released a trailer for the ninth season while at Comic-Con in San Diego.

BBC America also revealed details about the upcoming series, confirming the US premiere date is 19 September and that the first two episodes of the new series are titled The Magician’s Apprentice and The Witch’s Familiar.” Both epsiodes were penned by Steven Moffat and directed by Hettie Macdonald.

It was previously announced that Maisie Williams, who is best known for portraying Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, will guest star on the hit British show. Now, for the first time, we get to see a preview of her character in the new trailer. Producer Steven Moffa teased in the past that her role is “going to be surprising.”

Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman will also respectively return as The Doctor and The Doctor's companion, Clara. In fact, Capaldi’s Doctor, who is an alien Time Lord that travels through time and space in his TARDIS, which looks like a British police box, says very matter-of-factly within the trailer: “I’m the doctor and I save people".

Check out the 90-second clip below.