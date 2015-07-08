Showtime launches its HBO Now-like streaming service: Here's what you need to know

You can now watch Showtime in the US without a cable subscription.

The premium cable network has launched a standalone online streaming service aimed at cord cutters. The service is a lot like HBO Now, a similar cord-cutter streaming service from HBO that went live in April.

Showtime's streaming service is now live as well for a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, iOS devices, and Roku devices, and it gives viewers on-demand access to Showtime original shows, movies, and live broadcasts.

In an attempt to help you figure out whether this new service is something you're interested in or willing to pay for, we've detailed everything you need to know.

Showtime is owned by CBS. It's an American premium cable and television network.

Showtime's entire catalogue of content, which includes original series, movies, live TV, sports coverage and more, is now available to watch through the new "Showtime" standalone online streaming service.

A few examples of some Showtime content include: Homeland, Ray Donovan, Penny Dreadful, House of Lies, Masters of Sex, Dexter, Shameless, etc. You can see a full list of available content here.

It does not require a cable subscription but costs $10.99 a month to use. The new service is aimed at cord cutters, which are people who forgo a cable television subscription in favor of an alternative Internet-based service.

You can access the streaming service through the Showtime app on the following supported devices: Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Roku TV, Roku Streaming Player, Roku Streaming Stick. You can even add it to your Hulu Plus subscription, PlayStation Vue on PS4 and PS3, and the PS Vue app on iPad.

You can also watch via your browser at Showtime.com. In general, to subscribe, you'll need to download the Showtime app on your Apple or Roku device and purchase through your iTunes or Roku account. Support for more devices is coming. Visit Showtime's support page to learn more about how you can subscribe.

Beyond the Showtime app and a supported device, all you need is a high-speed internet connection to get started.

Yes. A Showtime representative told us the new service is US-only.

Showtime Anytime is an app available to Showtime subscribers through a participating TV provider. Unlike Showtime's new streaming service, it requires a cable subscription. So you'll need to use the username and password you received from your TV provider to log in and start watching on the Showtime Anytime app or at ShowtimeAnytime.com.

Both Showtime and Showtime Anytime provide access to Showtime's entire catalogue of content.

Yes. It is offering a 30-day free trial. With it, you can watch original series, movies, sports, and documentaries. You will not be charged for the Showtime's new service during the free trial period, though you must cancel your subscription in order to avoid being charged after.

Visit Showtime's Help Center for more information about its new streaming service.