  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

20th Century Fox: UHD and HDR home viewing for all new movies

|
Pocket-lint 20th Century Fox: UHD and HDR home viewing for all new movies
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

The business of home entertainment is ever changing and 20th Century Fox looks to be doing its bit to make sure the future is glorious.

The Hollywood Reporter tells us that 20th Century Fox is making a commitment to Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range on future movie releases for home viewing. 

UHD is now part of the vernacular, with UHD support on a number of streaming services - like Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video - but it's HDR that's the new and exciting part. 

HDR - the same idea as the effect that's been on cameras and smartphones for a while - is seen as the next big boost to quality, potentially offering a great impact than a straight increase in resolution.

We've already heard Netflix and Amazon say they will be supporting HDR and a number of television manufacturers are starting to introduce HDR support on their screens too - like Samsung, LG and Sony.

The move from 20th Century Fox chimes nicely with the recent announcement from the Blu-ray Disc Association earlier in May, saying that Ultra HD Blu-ray will start appearing in the summer, also with support for HDR.

There's still some work to be done on establishing the standard format for HDR, but it looks like you could be enjoying all the glory of UHD HDR in your home by the end of the year.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments