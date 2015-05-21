  1. Home
John Lewis expands own-brand TV line with affordable 4K UHD models

|
John Lewis is expanding on its partnership with LG to introduce new line of UHD models. The JL9100 builds on the "powered by LG" models introduced in 2014. 

"Sales of Ultra HD TVs in Britain have so far exceeded previous expectation, and we predict the market will treble in size in the next 12 months," said John Kempner, vision buyer at John Lewis.

It's fitting then that the retailer will be offering three new UHD models under its own label, at 40, 49 and 55 inches, offering a wide range of sizes and prices.

The JL9100 appears to be based on LG's UF770V model and a quick comparison of prices online suggests that going for JL's own brand will save you a chunk of cash. The LG 40UF770V at dabs.com is £849, the JL9100 40-inch is £699, for example.

You can expect the WebOS interface, with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video and YouTube all ready and waiting to serve up your 4K content.

John Lewis is also offering a 6-month subscription to Netflix to get you started when you buy the JL9100.

The JL9100 will be available from the end of May, costing £699 for the 40-inch model, £999 for the 49-inch model or £1249 for the 55-inch model.

The TVs come with John Lewis' 5-year guarantee.

