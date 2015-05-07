Why Avengers: Infinity War will be the best IMAX release ever

Although Age of Ultron just released in cinemas, Marvel isn't slowing down. It is currently trying to get us pumped to see the next Avengers by announcing part one and two will be shot using IMAX and Arri's 2D digital camera.

Avengers: Infinity War is an upcoming, two-part sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron. The first part, which premieres 2 May 2018, will be the 18th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the film's second part, which premieres 3 May 2019, will be the 21st. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are directing both parts.

Thanos is expected to play a major role in the film, with the plot focusing on the Infinity Gauntlets, one of which is in Thanos' possession and can channel the Infinity Stones. They're powerful objects - created by Cosmic Entities - and tied to different aspects of the universe. Each stone has unique capabilities.

But none of that has to do with why Infinity War will likely be the best IMAX release ever, so we've detailed everything you need to know, with the purpose of helping moviegoers figure out why they must see the film in IMAX.

When you hear the word IMAX, you likely picture a huge screen with a crisp picture and stunning audio. That's basically what IMAX is: a widescreen cinematography technique designed to record and output images of greater size and resolution (at least 10-times larger) than standard film or conventional film systems.

IMAX's new 2D digital camera - developed with Arri - is based on Arri’s Alexa 65 large format camera. The first film to feature scenes shot with the camera will be Captain America: Civil War (2016), though Infinity War will be the first film shot entirely with the camera. It'll also feature IMAX's exclusive aspect ratio.

The 2D digital camera is meant to showcase the IMAX’s format as well as complement IMAX's high-resolution capture and sound system technologies. It can, for instance, achieve the highest level of digital image capture for playback on IMAX’s xenon and new laser projection systems available in select venues.

Arri, also know The Arri Group, is considered the largest global supplier of motion picture film equipment. You can learn more about the company here.

Infinity War will receive an IMAX 3D release. It'll be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX experience with IMAX's Digital Re-mastering technology, which you can learn all about in the video above.

In a statement, Anthony and Joe Russo said they want Infinity War to bring "10 years of accumulative storytelling to an incredible climax". They also believe the best way to "exploit the scale and scope required to close out the final chapter of these three phases" is to shoot the film's parts entirely with IMAX/Arri's digital camera.

Check out Marvel's blog post for more details.