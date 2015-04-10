  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

4DX cinemas add rain, snow and warm air for even more in-movie reality

|
Pocket-lint 4DX cinemas add rain, snow and warm air for even more in-movie reality
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

4DX cinemas aim to offer the most immersive movie experience on the planet, and it's just got even more real with the addition of rain, snow and warm air.

The 4DX cinemas already offer a dazzling sensory experience with smells pumped into the room along with moving,vibrating and even prodding and tickling chairs. Now the weather should be even more real with these new additions.

Currently 4DX offers motions, water, fog, wind, air, lightning, bubbles, ticklers scents and vibrations. So adding warm air, snow and rain sounds like a slight variation on what's already available.

The new effects should help to add realism to on-screen floods, explosions, earthquakes, tornados and fires. These effects will be used in summer movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Furious 7 and San Andreas.

How the rain and snow will affect the person in the cinema is unclear but we'd imagine wearing a coat might be a good idea.

While this announcement was made at CinemaCon the individual cinemas which will get this have not been specified, yet.

4DX was recently launched in the UK at the Milton Keynes Cineworld with plans to roll it out nationwide in place for this year.

READ: Forget 3D, 4DX is the future of cinema and here's why

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments