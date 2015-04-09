What is DTS:X audio and how will it help home cinema look and sound better?

DTS has announced its first return to cinema in 22 years with DTS:X which goes beyond the big screen to homes.

DTS was most famous for bringing Jurassic Park sound to room-shaking reality in 1993. Now DTS:X wants to rock the entire world by creating super realistic audio in cinemas and home cinema system setups.

DTS:X, which will arrive on new home stereo systems this summer, is able to offer the same realistic surround sound pretty much no matter how the room is setup. This essentially means you can put speakers wherever you want, within reason, and it will still deliver cinema-like audio.

DTS says, "The DTS speaker remapping engine supports any speaker configuration within a hemispherical layout based around the listening position in the room." And this works with systems with up to 11.2 speaker output channels across 32 speaker locations.

At the more technical end it means filmmakers can record sound and let the engineers mix audio channels once to suit any cinema and then still work in homes. This is thanks to DTS:X being a license fee free, open platform.

In the home this means a person can choose to increase volume for a certain part, like the voices in a dialog heavy scene for example.

DTS:X will launch this summer in new systems from manufacturers including Onkyo, Denon, Pioneer, Yamaha, Marantz, Integra, Steinway Lyngdorf, Theta Digital and Trinnov Audio.

DTS:X is also backwards compatible for DTS-HD Master and will enhance audio in any set of current headphones, it's claimed.

READ: Dolby Atmos is a must for home cinema fans and here's why the Onkyo TX-NR838 is leading the way