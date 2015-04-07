HBO Now cord-cutter app rolls out in US for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad

HBO Now is, well, now live.

When Apple held its Apple Watch event in March, HBO was also on hand to announce that its new streaming service, called HBO Now, would come to the Apple TV set-top-box as an exclusive channel (for at least the first initial months).

HBO has finally just released its HBO Now app for the Apple TV as well as for iPhone and iPad, as promised. The premium cable network previously said it would release the app ahead of the Games of Thrones premiere on 12 April. With HBO Now, you will get access to all of HBO's entire original catalogue of films and TV shows.

The subscription fee is just $14.99 a month, though all users will get the first month free if they sign up in April. Due to content licensing issues, HBO Now is presumably limited to US. That means those of you in the UK might not see the new channel appear on your Apple TV, nor will you get access to the companion app for iOS.

HBO Now's iPhone and iPad app is rolling out now. You don't need an existing cable or satellite subscription - like HBO Go requires - in order to start accessing the cable network's wide range of content across your devices, making it an attractive option for cord-cutters who are interested in HBO but don't want to pay for the channel.