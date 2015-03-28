How good is the Spectre trailer? Watch the James Bond 007 teaser here

The time has come.

The team behind the 24th James Bond film has finally allowed the world to get its first glimpse of Spectre, the 24th James Bond film. The first trailer for the movie has just premiered via the 007.com website, along with the following summary description:

"A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organisation. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind Spectre".

Sam Mendes directed Spectre, while John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade penned the script. Daniel Craig is starring in the lead role, along with Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, and Ben Whishaw as Q. New faces include Christoph Waltz, Monica Bellucci, and Lea Seydoux. Watch the 96-second trailer below to see the entire cast in action.

Both the film's description and new trailer, which is actually just a teaser for a full trailer that has yet to release, don't give away too many details in terms of plot or narrative, but they're still enough to whet our appetite and get us excited for the film's global release on 6 November.

Also announced on Friday, Spectre will premiere in Imax, making it the second James Bond film to be shown in the specialised theatres.