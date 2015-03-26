4oD is dead, long live All 4: Channel 4's new on demand service launches 30 March

Channel 4 has announced that it will be rebranding its 4oD catch-up and on demand service All 4 from 30 March, with 3G and 4G streaming for iPad and iPhone just one of the new additions added to its feature set, plus a portal will be available for PC which will have even more new functions from launch.

A dedicated Android application will follow later this year. The existing Android app will get new branding and look, but none of the new features until later.

The change was originally announced in September last year, where Channel 4 revealed some of the new features that will be added. The service will have more than just a design overhaul.

An On Demand section will be similar to the current 4oD offering. It will house catch-up and archive content from channels including Channel 4, Film 4, More 4 and E4. A new Now section will present each of the channels for live streaming, while offering additional interactive elements.

On Soon will be full of trailers and clips for upcoming programmes and a new Shorts hub will locate all of 4's commissioned Shorts programming.

Users of the All 4 service will be able to build their profiles beyond what is currently available on 4oD. Channel 4 plans to utilise its current database of over 11 million viewers (including one in two 16-34 year olds in the UK) to offer bespoke programming and recommendations just for them.

O2 will also serve as an exclusive partner for the service, with 10 of Channel 4's top TV series to be premiered for O2 Priority customers first. That includes Peep Show and Made in Chelsea.