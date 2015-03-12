Forget about Star Wars: Disney just confirmed it's making a Frozen 2

Do you want a build a snowman...again?

Disney's hugely successful animated film accumulated more than a billion in worldwide box office revenue and now ranks as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2013. With that sort of massive commercial appeal, it's no wonder that Disney has just confirmed Frozen 2 is now in development and will include the original film's directors, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, made the announcement at Disney's shareholders meeting. Frozen's Facebook page also posted the following statement: "It’s of-f-f-f-f-icial: 'Frozen 2' is in development at Walt Disney Animation Studios with directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and producer Peter Del Vecho, the Oscar-winning filmmaking team behind 'Frozen'."

The statement also said a release date and production details are "on ice" for now, though we're expecting the new film to include another catchy soundtrack. The first soundtrack won two Grammy Awards, and songs from the album, such as Do You Want To Build a Snowman, went viral, causing children and adults from around the world to get the tunage stuck in their heads.

Let's hope round two is just as awesome. Oh, and apart from the Frozen 2 news, Disney announced a release date for Star Wars: Episode VIII and said it's making a Star Wars spin-off film called Rogue One.