HBO Now comes to Apple TV, exclusive partner at launch

Apple is on stage in San Francisco, where it has announced HBO's new HBO Now streaming service will be available on Apple TV.

HBO is entering an exclusive partnership with Apple to launch HBO Now, at least initially. The standalone service, which has only just unveiled, will kick off in early April alongside the season premiere of Game of Thrones. It'll cost $14.99 a month to HBO's entire TV and film catalogue.

By confirming it’s inked a new partnership with Apple, HBO has confirmed an earlier rumour about it being in talks with Apple on a new streaming partnership. Richard Plepler, CEO of HBO, joined Apple's Tim Cook on stage to make the official announcement. He also said all new subscribers will get the first month free: "All you need to get HBO Now is a broadband connection and an Apple device," Plepler added.

It's important to remember however that Sky already has an exclusive agreement with HBO in the UK, so it's very unlikely that HBO Now will come to Apple TV set-top boxes in the UK, though HBO hasn't said anything yet about where HBO Now will be available.

And finally, Apple has also revealed today that Apple TV will receive a price cut from $99 to $69.