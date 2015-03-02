Your first Freeview Play box could well be from Humax

Humax will be the first manufacturer to get a Freeview Play set-top-box onto the market. Indeed, it will be producing at least two devices, with different options based on storage capacity and therefore at different price points.

The actual boxes are yet to be names and fully revealed, but the brand has confirmed that it will get them out there "later this year".

Panasonic has previously announced that it will be the first TV manufacturer to support Freeview's new connected television platform, but Humax will beat it to the punch when it comes to standalone devices.

Humax's Freeview Play boxes, which will be available with 500GB or 1TB of storage depending on the amount of TV you wish to consume, will come with three tuners so you will have plenty of recording options.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming and how can I get it?

However, as Freeview Play is all about the connected experience, you will be able to watch catch-up content from BBC, ITV, Channel Four and Channel 5 through the electronic programme guide, so you might not even have to record your favourite shows.

The boxes will naturally also connect to the internet.

"Our new range of set-top boxes will bring advanced recording features that complement catch-up TV, on-demand services and live television, to offer an exceptional Freeview Play experience, " said Graham North, commercial director at Humax.