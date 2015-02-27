Disney and Lego team up to make Star Wars animated series, will air later this year

Those of you who love both Star Wars and Lego are about to have your minds blown.

All six Star Wars films are being remade as Lego films. Disney XD, which is an American cable and satellite channel owned by the Disney Channels Worldwide unit of the Disney–ABC Television, has just green-lit an animated series called Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales. It'll include five episodes based on the existing Star Wars films, with each episode lasting about 22 minutes.

The series is expected to air later this year - just in time for the seventh Star Wars film, called Star Wars: The Force Awakens, to hit cinemas on 18 December. One unique aspect about the upcoming series is that a new narrative will be told through the eyes of robots C-3PO and R2-D2. It'll also be set after the Rebel Alliance victory on Endor, as seen at the end of Return of the Jedi.

The Hollywood Reporter didn't reveal who is directing/writing the episodes but gave a synopsis: "The droids are regaling the assembled of their adventures that led them to their present situation. An accidental kidnapping leads to a new adventure that progresses to the re-telling of the saga in the chronological order, starting from The Phantom Menace to Return of the Jedi."

The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.06 billion. Thus, while Disney is restarting the Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens, it still has to make money (and not just through lucrative merchandising). It's therefore not surprising that Disney is capitalising on the franchise by partnering with Lego on a series that'll expand the Star Wars universe.

Disney XD said it'll announce more details about the show in the coming months.

