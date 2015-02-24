You'll never guess what this is

  1. Home
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Pocket-lint has been sent some pictures and details of a device that on first glance doesn't give anything away. Just from the picture, it's so unlike anything else we've seen of its type that you might be surprised to find out what it actually does.

Is it a router? New games console? Battery pack for a vacuum cleaner?

Actually it's none of those. Indeed, the One For All branding might give you bit more of a clue. The company is best known for its television and entertainment accessories, so it falls in that category.

It's an amplified digital TV aerial. The company has recently adopted more home-centric design themes with its new indoor aerials and the One For All SV 9323 is something a bit different that the norm.

It can be placed horizontally or vertically and receives DVB-T and DAB radio signals. It also has a 3G/4G signal filter to block mobile phone signals in order to maintain the strongest reception.

One For Allyou ll never guess what this is image 2

Another interesting amplified aerial is the One For All SV 9420, which follows design cues from the recent spate of curved TVs. Unlike the 9323, the 9420 needs to be placed horizontally for best reception, but it too features a 3G/4G block filter.

Both aerials are available for £19.99 each. One For All recommends that for best Freeview or DAB reception on its indoor aerials you should be within nine miles of your nearest transmitter and you can check your location on its handy postcode checker at oneforall.co.uk.

