Alien 5 confirmed, directed by Neil Blomkamp and coming 2016

Twentieth Century Fox has confirmed that it is developing a new Alien movie, currently known as Alien 5, and that it will be directed by Neill Blomkamp.

The South African director behind cult classic District 9, the Matt Damon-starring Elysium and the recently released Chappie will be helming the relaunch of one of Fox's most enduring franchises. The studio will also press forward with a sequel to Prometheus, directed by Ridley Scott.

Blomkamp has been teasing for months that he might have some involvement in the Alien reboot and that Sigourney Weaver, who is in Chappie, will be part of the proceedings. However, that seemed to have petered out two months ago when he posted a picture of an Alien queen on Instagram with the words, "Was working on this. Don't think I am anymore."

The official confirmation from Fox that the studio is entrusting the franchise to the 35 year-old director prompted him to post a new Instagram message debunking that previous statement. "Um... So I think it's officially my next film," he wrote.

READ: Alien: Isolation review

According to industry insiders, Ridley Scott will be producing Alien 5 and his own Prometheus 2. The new Alien film will be set "some years" after the second Prometheus movie. That means it could even act as yet another prequel to the existing Alien quadrilogy.