  Watch Game of Thrones' leaked season 5 trailer (Update: HBO's official version is now out)

Anyone who went to an IMAX theatre yesterday to watch the last two episodes of Game of Thrones's season four were surely not disappointed, as they also got a chance to see the premiere of the first trailer for season five.

That trailer has leaked online, of course. It's a camcorder copy, meaning someone in the theatre likely recorded the screen and then uploaded the video to YouTube later that evening, but it's still the official trailer nonetheless, and those of you who are die-hard Game of Thrones fans won't care about the quality.

It's a 2-minute long clip at 720p resolution, and the sound and the lighting are just plain poor, but you can definitely understand the gist of what's going on. The trailer begins with Jaime Lannister standing over the body of his father, Tywin, who we know was killed at the end of last season by his son, Tyrion.

Tyrion shows up on the other side of the Narrow Sea, talking with Varys, who seems to be helping Daenerys Targaryen return to Westeros and claim the Iron Throne. There is of course a sequence of shots in between, featuring different characters in their own plots as they move the narrative of the series along.

You'll see Daenerys in Mereen, with Ser Jorah preparing for battle, as well as other characters like Jon Snow and Stannis Baratheon in the North, Cersei Lannister seeking vengeance against Tyrion, Sansa Stark with Petyr Baelish, Arya Stark headed toward Braavos, and so forth.

Watch the trailer above to see the action unfold for yourself. Game of Thrones, which is an HBO drama television series - or rather a television adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy novel series, is scheduled to return 12 April.

UPDATE: HBO has just posted an official (and clearer) version of the trailer on its Facebook page.