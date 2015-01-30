  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Watch Game of Thrones' leaked season 5 trailer (Update: HBO's official version is now out)

|
  Watch Game of Thrones' leaked season 5 trailer (Update: HBO's official version is now out)
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Anyone who went to an IMAX theatre yesterday to watch the last two episodes of Game of Thrones's season four were surely not disappointed, as they also got a chance to see the premiere of the first trailer for season five.

That trailer has leaked online, of course. It's a camcorder copy, meaning someone in the theatre likely recorded the screen and then uploaded the video to YouTube later that evening, but it's still the official trailer nonetheless, and those of you who are die-hard Game of Thrones fans won't care about the quality.

It's a 2-minute long clip at 720p resolution, and the sound and the lighting are just plain poor, but you can definitely understand the gist of what's going on. The trailer begins with Jaime Lannister standing over the body of his father, Tywin, who we know was killed at the end of last season by his son, Tyrion.

Tyrion shows up on the other side of the Narrow Sea, talking with Varys, who seems to be helping Daenerys Targaryen return to Westeros and claim the Iron Throne. There is of course a sequence of shots in between, featuring different characters in their own plots as they move the narrative of the series along.

You'll see Daenerys in Mereen, with Ser Jorah preparing for battle, as well as other characters like Jon Snow and Stannis Baratheon in the North, Cersei Lannister seeking vengeance against Tyrion, Sansa Stark with Petyr Baelish, Arya Stark headed toward Braavos, and so forth.

Watch the trailer above to see the action unfold for yourself. Game of Thrones, which is an HBO drama television series - or rather a television adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy novel series, is scheduled to return 12 April.

UPDATE: HBO has just posted an official (and clearer) version of the trailer on its Facebook page.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments