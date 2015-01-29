WWE Network to be free for the whole of February

The WWE Network, which launched in the UK earlier this month, has not only announced that it now has more than one million subscribers worldwide but it is to offer new subscribers a free month of access on the build up to Wrestlemania 31.

For the whole of February, new subscribers will be able to watch WWE Network content for free, with the usual subscription price of £9.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 in the US waived for that period.

The free month includes a live video podcast with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will interview Triple H, and the all-new pay-per-view event WWE Fast Lane, which will be shown live on Sunday 22 February.

Wrestlemania 31 will take place on Sunday 29 March and will be shown on the network - as well as on Sky TV in the UK. The WWE will hope to keep those who hooked up for free as paying subscribers for its biggest event of the year and then going forward.

The WWE Network is available to view through PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku boxes and select Smart TVs from Samsung and Sony. It can also be watched online through wwe.com. You can also sign up for your free month from there.