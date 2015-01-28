  1. Home
All-female Ghostbusters cast revealed: Here are the 4 actresses set to star in reboot

Director Paul Feig has cast four women to fight off something strange in his upcoming Ghostbusters reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones will all star in the film, though casting negotiations are still on-going. Feig, who has directed everything from episodes of The Office to Bridesmaids, which starred both Wiig and McCarthy, appeared to confirm the report on Wednesday by tweeting a photo collage of all four women.

The reboot is expected to be comedy-heavy, much like the original Ghostbusters, as it'll feature several former and current Saturday Night Live comedians. Wiig was a feature player on SNL for 9 years, while Jones, whose experience also includes Chris Rock’s Top Five, joined the sketch show just last year. McKinnon has also been on SNL since 2012 and was nominated for an Emmy.

The new Ghostbusters has endured a long development process, with both the director and cast being swapped overtime. Original director Ivan Reitman was supposed to return, along with original castmembers Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Bill Murray wasn't on board though, and Reitman eventually left the project after Ramis passed away last year.

If all goes as planned, shooting should finally begin in New York this coming summer, followed by a July 2016 release.

