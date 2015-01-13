  1. Home
4 award-winning TV shows you can only stream (plus new original series to be excited about)

If you're a cord-cutter, you're probably looking for a new TV show to binge-watch this weekend.

You've long-ditched your pricey cable package in favour of a cheap subscription to Netflix or Amazon Instant Video or maybe even both, and now you're caught in an addictive cycle that primarily involves you working all week and then spending Friday night to Saturday morning watching nothing but the best through your living room set-top box. No worries. We don't judge you. We're just here to help.

Instead of wasting several hours on old-forgotten films or syndicated sitcoms from the 1990s, you should try to get the most out of your streaming subscription. You should only be gorging on award-winning shows. Better yet: award-winning original shows you can only stream. Yes, they exist. Both Netflix and Amazon, for instance, double as production companies and have a few successful hits under their belts.

They're also working on new and exciting stuff for 2015. So, without further adieu, here's your guide to the best original TV shows you can stream right now (or this weekend) as well as a few ones to keep in mind for later this year...

Best original TV shows

Transparent by Amazon Studios

Genre: Comedy-Drama
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - 3,891 votes
Stars: Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker
Awards: 2014 Golden Globes (2 wins)

Orange is the New Black by Netflix



Genre: Comedy-Drama
IMDB rating: Rating: 8.5/10 - ‎111,022 votes
Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Michael J. Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew, Jason Biggs
Awards: 2014 Primetime Emmy (1 win), 2014 Critics’ Choice (1 win), 2014 People’s Choice (1 win), 2015 People’s Choice (1 win)



House of Cards by Netflix

Genre: Drama
IMDB rating: Rating: 9.1/10 - ‎171,733 votes
Stars: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Kate Mara, Michael Kelly, Corey Stoll
Awards: 2013 Primetime Emmy (1 win), 2014 Golden Globes (1 win), 2014 Emmy Award (1 win), 2015 Golden Globes (1 win)

Arrested Development by Netflix

Genre: Comedy
IMDB rating: 9.1/10 - ‎174,898 votes
Stars: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera
Awards: Netflix produced the fourth season and received three Emmy nominations. The show won several awards during its original run.

Original TV shows coming in 2015

Untitled Woody Allen Project by Amazon Studios

Wall Street Journal4 award winning tv shows you can only stream plus new original series to be excited about image 2

Amazon Studios announced on 13 January that it signed Woody Allen to write and direct his first TV series. It's going to be a half-hour series available in the US, UK, and Germany. It received a full season order and is temporarily being called the Untitled Woody Allen Project.

"From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine, Woody has been at the creative forefront of American cinema and we couldn't be more excited to premiere his first TV series exclusively on Prime Instant Video next year," said Roy Price, vice president at Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Allen added: "I don't know how I got into this. I have no ideas and I'm not sure where to begin. My guess is that Roy Price will regret this."

Bloodline by Netflix (premieres 20 March)

Genre: Thriller
IMDB summary: "Adult siblings' secrets are revealed when their black sheep brother returns."
Stars: Sam Shepard, Sissy Spacek, Kyle Chandler, Linda Cardellini

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt by Netflix (premieres 6 March)

Netflix4 award winning tv shows you can only stream plus new original series to be excited about image 3

Genre: Comedy
IMDB summary: "A woman escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over again in NYC."
Stars: Ellie Kemper, Dylan Gelula, Tanner Flood

Marvel's Daredevil by Netflix (premieres 10 April)

Netflix4 award winning tv shows you can only stream plus new original series to be excited about image 4

Genre: Action/Sci-Fi
IMDB summary: "A blind lawyer with his other superhuman senses fights crime as a superhero."
Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson

Grace and Frankie by Netflix (premieres 8 May)

Netflix4 award winning tv shows you can only stream plus new original series to be excited about image 5

Genre: Comedy
IMDB summary: "A pair of rivals find out their husbands want to run off with each other."
Stars: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen

