Blinkbox name to be ditched, TalkTalk to take on Netflix under own brand

TalkTalk has revealed that it plans to jetison the Blinkbox name now that it has bought the movie and TV show streaming service from Tesco.

The service will remain in some capacity, but the brand name will be changed to TalkTalk in "due course" and the business will be absorbed into its new owner's company. "What we won’t do is run Blinkbox as a standalone business - we will integrate the two over a period of time. The real reason behind this is our out-of-home TV experience," managing director for consumer Tristia Harrison told Marketing magazine.

"There will be a rebrand in due course, a rebrand of Blinkbox to TalkTalk, with the name, the branding to be determined and decided."

As we previously revealed in our news story about the acquisition, TalkTalk also plans to exploit Blinkbox's smart streaming technology. Clearly this was the main reason behind the purchase with the mobile, broadband and TV operator wishing to launch its own portable streaming solution to offer the same television services as it does on the YouView platform but through an app to mobile devices.

"What we have is YouView and TalkTalk TV on set-top box. For a Freeview household, that’s great, they’re starting to pay for certain content and use functionality like catch-up on demand. What we want to accelerate is taking that experience out of home," Harrison added.

The service will rival Sky Go and Virgin TV Anywhere for Sky and Virgin Media customers respectively.