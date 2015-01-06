UHD 4K Blu-ray players are here, but what to play on them?

Panasonic has announced its first UHD 4K Blu-ray player at the CES 2015 tradeshow from Las Vegas.

Panasonic has shown off a prototype next generation Blu-ray player that's capable of displaying UHD 4K Blu-ray including high dynamic range. The problem with this is there still isn't a disc to put in the drive of such a device.

The Blu-ray Disc Association told Pocket-lint back in September that we can expect 4K Blu-rays to appear before Christmas 2015. But is that too late?

Netflix is already streaming 4K and introduced its high frame rate offering will be coming soon too. Roku has shown off its own 4K platform for its new TV and Amazon is also streaming in 4K. With high-speed internet more pervasive and ever growing will people still want to buy solid state discs this time next year? They probably will.

While next technology is always pushing boundaries there will also be people who want to stick with what they know and a good old disc, that won't rely on an internet connection, should sate that need. Panasonic obviously thinks it will be the case since it's created this prototype player. But since the PS4 and Xbox One won't support this drive and will likely offer 4K streaming options only will that hinder its appeal?

This is a very interesting time for solid state media, it could be the beginning of the end. While Panasonic is showing drive to keep creating Blu-ray players we'd hedge our bets on an all steaming future coming soon.

