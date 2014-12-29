Here are the most pirated movies of 2014: Top 10 films you loved but didn't want to buy
The year is almost over. And that means it's time to look back at 2014's top moments - or in this case, the top pirated films.
Variety has published a complete listing of all the films that were among the most illegally downloaded during the year. The data, which piracy-tracking firm Excipio published, was collected between 1 January and 23 December 2014.
What did torrent downloaders want to see - but not pay for - the most? The full list includes Oscar-nominated films as well as blockbuster titles from a wide-gamut of genres including superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, and action.
Here’s the most pirated films of 2014, along with the number of times they were downloaded:
Top 10 most pirated
1. The Wolf of Wall Street (30.035 million)
2. Frozen (29.919 million)
3. RoboCop (29.879 million - including 2014 and 1987 version)
4. Gravity (29.357 million)
5. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (27.627 million)
6. Thor: The Dark World (25.749 million)
7. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (25.628 million)
8. The Legend of Hercules (25.137 million)
9. X-Men: Days of Future Past (24.380 million)
10. 12 Years a Slave (23.653 million)
The following films - in order - were also pirated a lot: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, American Hustle, 300: Rise of an Empire, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Godzilla, Noah, Divergent, Edge of Tomorrow, Captain Phillips, and Lone Survivor.
What is a 'pirated' movie?
One of the most familiar types of piracy is the illegal copying and distribution of movies.
It isn't a crime to download a movie if you pay for it or have permission...but it is otherwise. Piracy is considered a serious problem not only because it deprives the team behind the film of income but also because it is intellectual property theft and a copyright violation.
Pirated movies are typically made by someone “camcording” a film while in a movie theatre or obtaining a "screener" of the yet-to-be-released DVD and posting it online in the form of a digital torrent file.
Anyone with both a computer and internet access can download free torrents. (Thus, anyone can also watch pirated films at home).
