EE is going to kill the Orange Wednesdays cinema deal

It's a sad day for cinema goers as EE announces it's done with the Orange Wednesdays deal and will be killing it once and for all.

The Orange Wednesdays deal, which let movie fans buy two cinema tickets for the price of one, has been going for 10 years. EE, which was created from a UK T-Mobile and Orange merger, has said that it will end the deal on the last Wednesday in February 2015.

EE has said that the deal no longer has the effect it once did on cinema goers. "After 10 great years our brand has changed and our customers' viewing habits have also evolved so it's time to move on. That's why the final credits will roll for Orange Wednesdays at the end of February 2015. We're working on new customer entertainment rewards and we'll provide more detail soon."

EE recently showed off its own TV platform for the home, EE TV, which aims to help the modern viewing habits of watching on tablets and mobiles. The box allows up to four people to watch recorded shows from the box anywhere in the house at the same time.

Cinema ticket sales have been on the decline for years and this could be a sign that things are getting even more dire for the big screen. With Dolby launching its Dolby Vision cinemas and IMAX getting more and more mainstream it may take these feats of technology to draw people in nowadays where normal cinema screens aren't much more immersive than some home cinema setups.

READ: EE TV review: A revelation for screens big and small