Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers

We're only a short way into the new year but it's already shaping up to be an excellent 12 months for movie fans.

Not only will 2018 herald the return for some much-loved comic book characters, including the biggest ensemble A-list cast every gathered for Avengers: Infinity War, we also finally get a sequel to Pixar's Incredibles. That's, simply, incredible.

Oh, and there's another Star Wars film, of course.

Here then is our pick of the big screen delights coming to cinemas near you, all listed in release date order.

We'll update this round-up as new trailers emerge throughout the year.

UK release date: 2 March 2018

2 March 2018 Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons

Jennifer Lawrence teams again with the director of the last few Hunger Games movies, Francis Lawrence (no relation) for a dark thriller that's as far removed to the teen friendly films they worked on last. She plays a "sparrow", a Russian assassin trained to use anything within her means to get to targets.

UK release date: 16 March 2018

16 March 2018 Director: Roar Uthaug

Roar Uthaug Stars: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

Ex Machina's Alicia Vikander takes on the role of Lara Croft for a movie reboot of the Tomb Raider series. It also seems to follow closely the plot of Rise of the Tomb Raider - itself a reboot of the games franchise. Let's hope it's as good.

The trailer has already caused a storm on social media, mainly amongst misogynistic idiots who think a lead female character should be defined by her body shape. Cinemas will be better off without their presence.

UK release date: 23 March 2018

23 March 2018 Director: Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Stars: Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Madeleine L'Engle, this is the second Disney adaptation - the first was a TV movie shown released in 2003. It stars Chris Pine as a scientist who discovers how to travel through space and time, and Storm Reid as his daughter who must face numerous perils in order to find him.

UK release date: 30 March 2018

30 March 2018 Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Stars: Tye Sheridan, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen

Spielberg returns to sci-fi at last, after a 13-year hiatus, with his adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestselling novel. His vision of the VR worlds of Oasis and tight direction should make for a spectacular movie. We cannot wait.

UK release date: 30 March 2018

30 March 2018 Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray

Not based in London's east end, this Isle of Dogs is an animated movie by The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox director Wes Anderson. It follows a boy's quest to find his dog, who has been quarantined with all the other canines on am island off the coast of Japan. Expect oddness, hilarity and heartfelt moments in equal measure.

UK release date: 27 April 2018

27 April 2018 Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Stars: Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans

By far and away the most ambitious super hero movie ever attempted, Avengers: Infinity War brings together the entire Marvel cinematic universe for an epic adventure. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and many more combine to take on the mighty Thanos. It could be chaotic, it could be magnificent. It's certainly unmissable.

UK release date: 16 May 2018

16 May 2018 Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin

Sort of the first trailer for the new Deadpool movie (which still doesn't technically have a name yet), this latest series of clips focuses on Deadpool's comic book hero buddy Cable, as played by Josh Brolin. It's definitely not for kids, oh no. So hide their tender eyes when watching. And ears.

UK release date: 25 May 2018

25 May 2018 Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Stars: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson

We're still not totally convinced by the idea of Star Wars prequel movies. Yeah, Rogue One was great, but it's still heavily outweighed by Episodes I to III. Still, Ron Howard's involvement - having replaced original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller - is an intriguing one. And the teaser trailer does look rather spiffing.

UK release date: 8 June 2018

8 June 2018 Director: J.A. Bayona

J.A. Bayona Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum

The Jurassic World team return for another outing, this time to save the Dinosaurs of the abandoned theme park from doom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Jeff Goldblum this time around, who reprises his role as Doctor Malcolm - hurrah!

UK release date: 22 June 2018

22 June 2018 Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Stars: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett

Danny Ocean's sister, Debbie (Sandra Bullock) assembles her own crew to take on a major heist - with an all-female line-up this time. Expect twists, turns and a lot of really cool cinematography.

UK release date: 29 June 2018

29 June 2018 Director: Peyton Reed

Peyton Reed Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangaline Lilly, Michael Douglas

Marvel ramps up its movie universe releases in 2018, with an Ant-Man sequel following Black Panther and the latest Avengers outing. This time he's joined by The Wasp, played by Evangaline Lilly, for more diminutive fun.

UK release date: 13 July 2018

13 July 2018 Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird Stars: Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L Jackson

The Parr family finally don their spandex again with Jack-Jack's powers becoming the focus of a sequel we've been requesting for years. It's been 13 years since the first animated feature was released, can director Brad Bird rediscover the magic? We certainly hope so.

UK release date: 20 July 2018

20 July 2018 Director: Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Cristoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly

The hugely popular Japanese manga series is brought to life by movie heavyweights James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. Fighting machine Alita has no idea where she came from but knows what she was designed to do: kill.

UK release date: 27 July 2018

27 July 2018 Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Stars: Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson

This is the sixth Mission: Impossible movie and, if this trailer is anything to go by, the series could become almost as ensuring as the Bond franchise. Certainly, Cruise is dedicated to the character of Ethan Hunt - to the extent where he broke his own ankle during a stunt and still continued to act to the end of the scene. Amazing.

UK release date: 3 August 2018

3 August 2018 Directors: Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail

Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail Stars: Scott Menville, Kristen Bell, Will Arnett

If you've ever seen the madcap capers of Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire in the Teen Titans Go! cartoon series you'll know what to expect here. Plenty of toilet humour - as evidenced in the trailer - and laugh out loud weirdness awaits.

UK release date: 5 October 2018

5 October 2018 Director: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Stars: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

Breaking out from the Spider-Man lore to get his own movie, a Tom Hardy Venom will hopefully be a darn sight better than the one portrayed in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. From the teaser trailer it certainly looks like the much-loved antihero will get the respect it deserves, although we're yet to see the CGI treatment on Eddie Brock's alter-ego.

UK release date: 30 November 2018

30 November 2018 Directors: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

Phil Johnston, Rich Moore Stars: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Bell

The original Wreck it Ralph is the best Pixar movie not made by Pixar, with its clever take on videogaming through the ages. Now a sequel is forthcoming and Ralph breaks beyond the confines of arcade machines to the World Wide Web. We cannot wait.

UK release date: 14 December 2018

Director: Christian Rivers

Stars: Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang, Robert Sheehan

Based on the novels by Philip Reeve and with a screenplay written by Lord of the Rings helm Peter Jackson, Mortal Engines is tipped to be the first in a new sci-fi movie trilogy. After an devastating war, cities now roll around the Earth on wheels, attacking smaller towns and scavenging to survive. It's sure to be a major Christmas hit in 2018.