Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers

p>2017 is over and a new year is beginning. That means an all-new flood of blockbuster movies are on their way. We can't wait.

2018 will herald the return for some much-loved comic book characters, some long-awaited sequels and a few movie debuts. So here's our pick of the big screen delights coming to cinemas near you, all listed in release date order.

We'll update this round-up as new trailers emerge throughout the year.

UK release date: 26 January 2018

26 January 2018 Director: Wes Ball

Wes Ball Stars: Dylan O'Brien, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

The last in the Maze Runner series sets hero Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) on a path to find a cure for the deadly disease "Flare". The only problem is that it is to be found in the deadliest maze of them all, the labyrinthian last city.

UK release date: 16 February 2018

16 February 2018 Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Andy Serkis

After his debut in Captain America: Civil War, the prince of Wakanda gets his own chapter in the ongoing Marvel movie universe. Black Panther should be an ass-kicking, fun adventure with a slightly different, grittier tone to the other Marvel films.

UK release date: 23 February 2018

23 February 2018 Director: Steven S DeKnight

Steven S DeKnight Stars: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing

A follow-up to Guillermo Del Toro's original movie about giant, manned, battling robots looks at what they become after the threat of the monstrous Kaiju has passed. Expect more giant, manned robot battles.

UK release date: 2 March 2018

2 March 2018 Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons

Jennifer Lawrence teams again with the director of the last few Hunger Games movies, Francis Lawrence (no relation) for a dark thriller that's as far removed to the teen friendly films they worked on last. She plays a "sparrow", a Russian assassin trained to use anything within her means to get to targets.

UK release date: 16 March 2018

16 March 2018 Director: Roar Uthaug

Roar Uthaug Stars: Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu

Ex Machina's Alicia Vikander takes on the role of Lara Croft for a movie reboot of the Tomb Raider series. It also seems to follow closely the plot of Rise of the Tomb Raider - itself a reboot of the games franchise. Let's hope it's as good.

The trailer has already caused a storm on social media, mainly amongst misogynistic idiots who think a lead female character should be defined by her body shape. Cinemas will be better off without their presence.

UK release date: 23 March 2018

23 March 2018 Director: Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Stars: Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Madeleine L'Engle, this is the second Disney adaptation - the first was a TV movie shown released in 2003. It stars Chris Pine as a scientist who discovers how to travel through space and time, and Storm Reid as his daughter who must face numerous perils in order to find him.

UK release date: 30 March 2018

30 March 2018 Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Stars: Tye Sheridan, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen

Spielberg returns to sci-fi at last, after a 13-year hiatus, with his adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestselling novel. His vision of the VR worlds of Oasis and tight direction should make for a spectacular movie. We cannot wait.

UK release date: 30 March 2018

30 March 2018 Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray

Not based in London's east end, this Isle of Dogs is an animated movie by The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox director Wes Anderson. It follows a boy's quest to find his dog, who has been quarantined with all the other canines on am island off the coast of Japan. Expect oddness, hilarity and heartfelt moments in equal measure.

UK release date: 27 April 2018

27 April 2018 Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Stars: Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans

By far and away the most ambitious super hero movie ever attempted, Avengers: Infinity War brings together the entire Marvel cinematic universe for an epic adventure. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and many more combine to take on the mighty Thanos. It could be chaotic, it could be magnificent. It's certainly unmissable.

UK release date: 1 June 2018

1 June 2018 Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin

Okay, the above isn't technically a trailer for the movie - only very short clips of the actual film are included - but it's so funny we couldn't not include it. It's also NSFW and definitely not for kids. Roll on Deadpool 2. Oh yes!

UK release date: 8 June 2018

8 June 2018 Director: J.A. Bayona

J.A. Bayona Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum

The Jurassic World team return for another outing, this time to save the Dinosaurs of the abandoned theme park from doom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Jeff Goldblum this time around, who reprises his role as Doctor Malcolm - hurrah!

UK release date: 22 June 2018

22 June 2018 Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Stars: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett

Danny Ocean's sister, Debbie (Sandra Bullock) assembles her own crew to take on a major heist - with an all-female line-up this time. Expect twists, turns and a lot of really cool cinematography.

UK release date: 29 June 2018

29 June 2018 Director: Peyton Reed

Peyton Reed Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangaline Lilly, Michael Douglas

Not a trailer as such but an exciting announcement nonetheless. And we love the tiny studio chairs.

UK release date: 20 July 2018

20 July 2018 Director: Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Cristoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly

The hugely popular Japanese manga series is brought to life by movie heavyweights James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. Fighting machine Alita has no idea where she came from but knows what she was designed to do: kill.

UK release date: 14 December 2018

Director: Christian Rivers

Stars: Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang, Robert Sheehan

Based on the novels by Philip Reeve and with a screenplay written by Lord of the Rings helm Peter Jackson, Mortal Engines is tipped to be the first in a new sci-fi movie trilogy. After an devastating war, cities now roll around the Earth on wheels, attacking smaller towns and scavenging to survive. It's sure to be a major Christmas hit in 2018.