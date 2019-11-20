If you're anything like us, you're trying to watch as many Christmas films as possible over the holiday season.
There are tonnes to choose from after all, including cult classics and, of course, the occasional oddball holiday flick that you secretly enjoy. But instead of trudging through the snow to a video store (if those even exist anymore) to get physical copies, you should just step into the 21st century and stream them. From Disney+ to Netflix, the movie-streaming services available are aplenty.
All you have to do is browse the list below, pick a movie, then pick a streaming service to watch it from. We've included links to all of them for US sites. Some we've chosen cost a tiny bit of money, while others are free. Happy Christmas!
Frozen (2013)
Watch it now: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu
The Kingdom of Arendelle is engulfed in a never-ending winter when Princess Elsa flees after her magical winter powers are revealed to the people, leaving her sister Anna as the only person left to track her down.
The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
Watch it now: Netflix
Two siblings prepare a trap so that they're able to see Santa when he comes down the chimney, but when they sneak into his sleigh, they cause an accident that makes his sleigh to breakdown. The two kids, Santa, and his elves will have to work together if they want to save Christmas.
Grinch (2018)
Some Christmas stories are always fun to see again. This time Benedict Cumberbatch voices the big, mean Grinch is this retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic, that sees the green guy's heart grow three sizes.
Klaus (2019)
Watch it now: Netflix
A young postman is sent to establish a post office in a remote town in the far north, where he meets an old toymaker by the name of Klaus. The postman begins delivering children's letters to Klaus, and together, they begin delivering toys down the chimneys of the local townspeople.
Noelle (2019)
Watch it now: Disney+
Santa's daughter Noelle has to go find her brother, Nick, who's fled to Arizona rather than assume the duty of Santa Claus. Once she finds her brother, she realizes he has no interest in returning to the North Pole. Noelle has to find someone to be Santa to save Christmas.
Christmas Inheritance (2017)
Watch it now: Netflix
A woman, who is known as the "party heiress", makes a deal with her father after her latest public gaffe. She'll get control over her father's toy company if she spends the holidays in the small town where the company began with only $100 to her name.
Bad Santa (2003)
Watch it now: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon
A drunken conman and his partner pose as Santa and his elf helper to rob a department store on Christmas Eve, but while casing the store, the conman forms an unlikely friendship with an awkward young boy.
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
George Bailey spends his life thinking of others, helping ensure all those around them achieve their dreams at the expense of his own. When money is misplaced that could lead to George being arrested, his guardian angel, Clarence, shows him what the world would have been like if he had never existed.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
The Muppets tell their own laugh-filled version of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption. There's also a ton of great musical numbers throughout the movie. If that's not enough, then there's also Micheal Caine as a very serious Scrooge complaining about his muppet tenants not paying rent.
Elf (2003)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Santa mistakenly brings a baby back to the North Pole, where he's raised as a Buddy the Elf. Once his size and lack of toy-building talent becomes an issue, he travels to New York to meet his father, who's got a regular place on the naughty list.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Watch it now: Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
A green miser tries to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville until he learns what Christmas is really about. This rendition of the Dr Seuss classic is the only live-action version and features Jim Carrey as the Grinch.
One Magic Christmas (1985)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
With her husband's current unemployment and Christmas on the way, Ginny is having trouble feeling much excitement about the holidays. Her two kids, with the help of an angel named Gideon show her that Christmas isn't just about presents, but about the people you love.
Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Rudolph is born with a red nose, which forces other reindeer to treat him like an outcast until he leaves the North Pole, but just when he leaves, a storm moves in, and Santa could use someone with a bright red nose to guide him through it.
The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Watch it now: Vudu
One of the cartoon classics that have become Christmas staples, The Little Drummer Boy follows an orphaned little boy who has his life changed forever when he meets three wise men on their way to Bethlehem.
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970)
Watch it now: Vudu
Have you ever wondered where most of your favorite Christmas traditions come from? Well, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town has all the answers of how Kris Kringle became Santa Claus, married Mrs. Claus, and the rest of his origin story.
Rudolph's Shiny New Year (1976)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Everyone's favorite red-nosed reindeer goes on a quest to find the Baby New Year before midnight on New Year's Eve. This one might be best saved for a New Year's rewatch with the kids.
Frosty The Snowman (1969)
A group of children find a magician's hat and put on their snowman and brings it to life. After a quick jaunt through town, the magician comes looking for his hat and the children will have to stop him if they want to keep their new frozen friend alive.
Dr Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Watch it now: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play
The original cartoon classic aired as a television special in 1966 with the Grinch voiced by Boris Karloff as he attempts and fails to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville.
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Charlie Brown is having a hard time finding the Christmas spirit. As he sees his friends obsess over the commercial part, from Snoopy competing in the neighborhood light show to Sally's incredible Christmas list, Charlie Brown becomes more obsessed with finding something closer to the true meaning of Christmas.
A Christmas Story (1983)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Whether you relate more with Ralphie wanting his official Red Ryder carbon action 200 shot range model air rifle for Christmas or his old man yelling obscenities at the furnace in the basement, A Christmas Story is required viewing every December.
Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Watch it now: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, YouTube
Adam Sandler's ode to the holiday season filled with catchy songs and fart jokes. It follows Davey Stone as he's sentenced to complete a referee training program with the 70-year-old Whitey Duvall or receive a 10-year prison sentence.
Krampus (2015)
Watch it now: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Apple
A dysfunctional family causes a young boy to write a letter to Santa wishing for his family to find their Christmas spirit again. Unfortunately, he destroys it after his cousins mockingly read it aloud to the family, so Krampus -- not Santa -- will answer his wish.
A Very Murray Christmas (2015)
Watch it now: Netflix
Bill Murray hosts a star-studded holiday special during a snowstorm in New York City that includes George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Miley Cyrus, Paul Shaffer, Chris Rock, and many more.
Love Actually (2003)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
From the newly elected Prime Minister falling in love with an aide to a past his prime rocker trying to land one last chart-topper with a Christmas tune, this film shows how the holiday unfolds for eight different couples in the hectic month before Christmas in vastly different ways.
I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
Jake is promised his father's classic Porsche if he'll come home for Christmas; the only problem is that he's been dumped in the desert with a Santa hat and beard glued to his head with hardly anytime left to get home.
Trading Places (1983)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
The two rich Duke brothers orchestrate a plan so that uptight, rich guy Winthrope switches places with the poor hustler, Billy Ray Valentine, to gamble on how the two will respond. Eventually, the two realize the plan and work together to turn the tables on the Dukes.
Happy Christmas (2014)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
After a Break-up, Jenny moves in with her older brother, Jeff, and his wife and two-year-old just ahead of Christmas. While the relationship has its struggles, Jenny and Jeff's wife, Kelly, help each other realize important truths about themselves and what they need to be happy.
Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
The lovable goofball Ernest picks up Santa as a fare in his taxi and draws himself into an adventure, where he has to return Santa's sack of toys and then help find him a successor before Christmas is ruined.
Serendipity (2000)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
John and Sara meet during the Christmas season in New York City, and because of Sara's superstitions, they write their contact info on a book and a five-dollar bill. The only way they'll be able to continue their budding romance is if they can find each other's contact info.
Reindeer Games (2000)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Ben Affleck plays a man, named Rudy, who assumes his dead cellmate Nick's identity to get a girl when he's released from prison. The only problem is that girl's got a brother who's going to kidnap him and force him to help rob a casino that his dead cellmate worked at.
The Family Stone (2005)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
An uptight woman heads home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. Unfortunately, the woman and the family don't exactly hit it off, leading to plenty of awkward moments before the family can find happiness on this Christmas.
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever (2014)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu
Will Grumpy Cat have the worst Christmas ever or can she find some happiness along with the true meaning of Christmas? The important thing is that we get to watch a grumpy looking cat in a Santa hat deal with a bunch of happy people.
Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Netflix
On their first Christmas without their daughter in the house. the Kranks are planning on skipping Christmas entirely. Unfortunately, their neighbors aren't going to let them. But when their daughter has a last-minute change of plans and decides to come home, the entire community rallies to show her the holiday spirit never left.
A Christmas Carol (2009)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
An animated retelling of the Dickens' classic with Jim Carrey voicing the Scrooge. Watch as the Ghost of Christmas' Past, Present, and Future take old Ebenezer on a whirlwind trip through time to show him the error of his ways.
Die Hard (1988)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
John McClaine arrives in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to see his estranged wife. Just as he arrives at Nakatomi Plaza the terrorist Hans Gruber takes over the tower in his attempt to steal millions in bearer bonds. Yippee-Ki-Yay.
Christmas In Connecticut (1945)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Elizabeth is a food writer who's lied about every column she's ever written and now has to host a dinner for her boss and her biggest fan, a war hero returning from overseas. So it's either get a fake family or lose her job.
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Arthur Christmas shows how an overly modernized process of delivering presents lead to a single present being misplaced. Santa's clumsy son, Arthur, is tasked by his grandfather to deliver the present the old fashioned way, with an old sleigh and the great-grandchildren of the original reindeers.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Eyes Wide Shut might be the only movie on here you can't watch with your kids. After his wife admits to almost cheating on him, a man goes on a dangerous night of self-discovery. It's not directly a Christmas movie, but it's set during the holidays and is a fun one for parents to watch.
The Polar Express (2004)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
A young boy begins to lose his belief in Santa Claus until a magical train appears in front of his house on Christmas Eve. Boarding the train, the boy goes on a magical journey to the North Pole aboard the Polar Express with everyone's favorite holiday character, Tom Hanks.
The Ref (1994)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
A couple who's been attending therapy and have grown to hate each other end up spending the holiday tied up by a burglar, played by Denis Leary, who ends up being a great therapist in his own right.
Joyeux Noel (2005)
Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
This foreign film tells the heartwarming story of the first Christmas to happen during World War I. Without any instructions or negotiations, soldiers on both sides put down their arms and celebrated together for one night.
Four Christmases (2008)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
A couple who both have divorced parents have four family Christmases they don't want to attend. While their families push them to the brink of leaving one another, their relationship ends up coming away from the holiday even stronger.
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Arnold promises his son a Turbo Man doll for Christmas -- the only problem is they're all sold out. He spends all of Christmas Eve fighting tooth and nail to get his hands on a Turbo Man, before donning the costume himself and fighting Sinbad during the big Christmas parade.
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (1993)
Watch it now: Amazon
The Family Man (2000)
A selfish business man wakes up next to the love of his life he left decades ago and their three children he never had. While at first, he's miserable about the switch, he comes to see what he missed out on.
The Bishop's Wife (1947)
A Bishop asks heaven for help in his mission to build a cathedral. The response comes in the form of an angel, played by Carey Grant, who's there to help not only with the Cathedral but save the Bishop's marriage as well.
Jack Frost (1998)
Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Micheal Keaton plays a musician who dies while trying to return home to his family at Christmas. The following year he returns as a snowman with one last chance to spend a Christmas with his son.
Gremlins (1984)
Gizmo may seem like an adorable and perfect present right up until the moment his slimy brethren get their hands on you. You might want to plug your kid's ears when you get to the story about Santa's dead body being stuck in a chimney for two weeks.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Disney+
Jack, king of Halloweentown, discovers the magic of Christmas and immediately becomes infatuated with the holiday. Unfortunately, the rest of the folks in Halloweentown has no idea what Jack sees in the new holiday.
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
After blowing a hole in a mountain in Finland, a group of men realizes they've released something horrible and deadly: Santa Claus. From there it's a race against time to try to reseal the horrible monster.
Black Christmas (1974)
One of the original slasher horror films of the 70s doubles a great late-night scare Christmas movie. Watch as a psycho wreaks havoc on a group of young sorority sisters on Christmas Eve.
The Shop Around The Corner (1940)
Two coworkers who can't stand one another begin to fall in love when they become anonymous pen pals. If that sounds vaguely familiar, it's because You've Got Mail is based on this film.
Holiday Inn (1942)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
If you're a big fan of classic Christmas songs, then this is a movie you'll have to watch. Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire try to impress a beautiful girl at a hotel that is only open during the holiday.
White Christmas (1954)
Watch it now: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes
Two former soldiers turned crooners team up with a pair of singing sisters and head to Vermont for a white Christmas but find it hasn't snowed at all there. The crew then get to work to help their old commanding officer save his Bed and Breakfast business with a special performance.
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
A remake of the classic about a man who believes he is Santa and is forced to go through a trial to prove it after he's falsely accused of assaulting another department store Santa.
Married With Children: It's a Bundyful Life (1989)
Watch it now: iTunes, Vudu, Amazon
Did you ever wonder what it would've been like if George Bailey actively made everyone's life worse? Find out in this classic episode of Married With Children, where Al Bundy finds out what life would've been like for his family and friends without him.
Scrooged (1988)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Bill Murray plays a TV exec who's visited by Dickens' three Christmas ghosts while trying to put on a live performance of a Christmas Carol in this modern-day retelling of the Charles Dickens' classic.
Scrooge (1970)
Watch it now: DailyMotion
If you want a version of the classic version of A Christmas Carol -- with a few fantastic song and dance numbers added in -- then this 1970 version of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption tale might be perfect for you.
A Christmas Carol (1951)
Watch it now: iTunes
Only available on iTunes, this 1951 version of the Charles Dickens' classic is the oldest version ever to be put on film, which helps keep it true to the original source material.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
All Clark Griswold wanted was to give his family the perfect Christmas; Instead, he temporarily loses his mind while his cousin Eddy kidnaps his boss. In the end, it all works out for Clark and the rest of the Griswold clan.
Home Alone (1990)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
Kevin is accidentally left at home alone. Meanwhile, his parents fly to Paris, just as the wet bandits are casing his house. Unfortunately for the Wet Bandits, Kevin is ready to defend his house.
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
This time Kevin takes the wrong flight and ends up in the big apple for the holidays with all of his father's money and credit cards. But the recently released from prison Wet Bandits are there as well.
The Santa Clause (1994)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
When Santa Claus falls off his roof, a selfish divorced dad accidentally becomes Santa by putting on the red guy's jacket. There's going to have to be some changes if he's going to be any good at it though.
The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+
After nine years of being Santa, Scott finds out about the Mrs Clause, which states that if he doesn't find a wife before the upcoming Christmas, he can no longer be Santa and Christmas will be canceled.
Prancer (1989)
A young girl going through her first Christmas since her mother died meets a sick reindeer and is convinced she's found Santa's pal Prancer. Now she just has to convince her father and brother that she's right.