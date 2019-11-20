If you're anything like us, you're trying to watch as many Christmas films as possible over the holiday season.

There are tonnes to choose from after all, including cult classics and, of course, the occasional oddball holiday flick that you secretly enjoy. But instead of trudging through the snow to a video store (if those even exist anymore) to get physical copies, you should just step into the 21st century and stream them. From Disney+ to Netflix, the movie-streaming services available are aplenty.

All you have to do is browse the list below, pick a movie, then pick a streaming service to watch it from. We've included links to all of them for US sites. Some we've chosen cost a tiny bit of money, while others are free. Happy Christmas!

Watch it now: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu

The Kingdom of Arendelle is engulfed in a never-ending winter when Princess Elsa flees after her magical winter powers are revealed to the people, leaving her sister Anna as the only person left to track her down.

Watch it now: Netflix

Two siblings prepare a trap so that they're able to see Santa when he comes down the chimney, but when they sneak into his sleigh, they cause an accident that makes his sleigh to breakdown. The two kids, Santa, and his elves will have to work together if they want to save Christmas.

Watch it now: Netflix, Amazon

Some Christmas stories are always fun to see again. This time Benedict Cumberbatch voices the big, mean Grinch is this retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic, that sees the green guy's heart grow three sizes.

Watch it now: Netflix

A young postman is sent to establish a post office in a remote town in the far north, where he meets an old toymaker by the name of Klaus. The postman begins delivering children's letters to Klaus, and together, they begin delivering toys down the chimneys of the local townspeople.

Watch it now: Disney+

Santa's daughter Noelle has to go find her brother, Nick, who's fled to Arizona rather than assume the duty of Santa Claus. Once she finds her brother, she realizes he has no interest in returning to the North Pole. Noelle has to find someone to be Santa to save Christmas.

Watch it now: Netflix

A woman, who is known as the "party heiress", makes a deal with her father after her latest public gaffe. She'll get control over her father's toy company if she spends the holidays in the small town where the company began with only $100 to her name.

Watch it now: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon

A drunken conman and his partner pose as Santa and his elf helper to rob a department store on Christmas Eve, but while casing the store, the conman forms an unlikely friendship with an awkward young boy.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

George Bailey spends his life thinking of others, helping ensure all those around them achieve their dreams at the expense of his own. When money is misplaced that could lead to George being arrested, his guardian angel, Clarence, shows him what the world would have been like if he had never existed.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+

The Muppets tell their own laugh-filled version of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption. There's also a ton of great musical numbers throughout the movie. If that's not enough, then there's also Micheal Caine as a very serious Scrooge complaining about his muppet tenants not paying rent.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Santa mistakenly brings a baby back to the North Pole, where he's raised as a Buddy the Elf. Once his size and lack of toy-building talent becomes an issue, he travels to New York to meet his father, who's got a regular place on the naughty list.

Watch it now: Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

A green miser tries to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville until he learns what Christmas is really about. This rendition of the Dr Seuss classic is the only live-action version and features Jim Carrey as the Grinch.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

With her husband's current unemployment and Christmas on the way, Ginny is having trouble feeling much excitement about the holidays. Her two kids, with the help of an angel named Gideon show her that Christmas isn't just about presents, but about the people you love.

Watch it now: Vudu, Amazon

Rudolph is born with a red nose, which forces other reindeer to treat him like an outcast until he leaves the North Pole, but just when he leaves, a storm moves in, and Santa could use someone with a bright red nose to guide him through it.

Watch it now: Vudu

One of the cartoon classics that have become Christmas staples, The Little Drummer Boy follows an orphaned little boy who has his life changed forever when he meets three wise men on their way to Bethlehem.

Watch it now: Vudu

Have you ever wondered where most of your favorite Christmas traditions come from? Well, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town has all the answers of how Kris Kringle became Santa Claus, married Mrs. Claus, and the rest of his origin story.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Everyone's favorite red-nosed reindeer goes on a quest to find the Baby New Year before midnight on New Year's Eve. This one might be best saved for a New Year's rewatch with the kids.

Watch it now: Amazon, Vudu

A group of children find a magician's hat and put on their snowman and brings it to life. After a quick jaunt through town, the magician comes looking for his hat and the children will have to stop him if they want to keep their new frozen friend alive.

Watch it now: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

The original cartoon classic aired as a television special in 1966 with the Grinch voiced by Boris Karloff as he attempts and fails to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville.

Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Charlie Brown is having a hard time finding the Christmas spirit. As he sees his friends obsess over the commercial part, from Snoopy competing in the neighborhood light show to Sally's incredible Christmas list, Charlie Brown becomes more obsessed with finding something closer to the true meaning of Christmas.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Whether you relate more with Ralphie wanting his official Red Ryder carbon action 200 shot range model air rifle for Christmas or his old man yelling obscenities at the furnace in the basement, A Christmas Story is required viewing every December.

Watch it now: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, YouTube

Adam Sandler's ode to the holiday season filled with catchy songs and fart jokes. It follows Davey Stone as he's sentenced to complete a referee training program with the 70-year-old Whitey Duvall or receive a 10-year prison sentence.

Watch it now: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Apple

A dysfunctional family causes a young boy to write a letter to Santa wishing for his family to find their Christmas spirit again. Unfortunately, he destroys it after his cousins mockingly read it aloud to the family, so Krampus -- not Santa -- will answer his wish.

Watch it now: Netflix

Bill Murray hosts a star-studded holiday special during a snowstorm in New York City that includes George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Miley Cyrus, Paul Shaffer, Chris Rock, and many more.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

From the newly elected Prime Minister falling in love with an aide to a past his prime rocker trying to land one last chart-topper with a Christmas tune, this film shows how the holiday unfolds for eight different couples in the hectic month before Christmas in vastly different ways.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Disney+

Jake is promised his father's classic Porsche if he'll come home for Christmas; the only problem is that he's been dumped in the desert with a Santa hat and beard glued to his head with hardly anytime left to get home.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

The two rich Duke brothers orchestrate a plan so that uptight, rich guy Winthrope switches places with the poor hustler, Billy Ray Valentine, to gamble on how the two will respond. Eventually, the two realize the plan and work together to turn the tables on the Dukes.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

After a Break-up, Jenny moves in with her older brother, Jeff, and his wife and two-year-old just ahead of Christmas. While the relationship has its struggles, Jenny and Jeff's wife, Kelly, help each other realize important truths about themselves and what they need to be happy.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

The lovable goofball Ernest picks up Santa as a fare in his taxi and draws himself into an adventure, where he has to return Santa's sack of toys and then help find him a successor before Christmas is ruined.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

John and Sara meet during the Christmas season in New York City, and because of Sara's superstitions, they write their contact info on a book and a five-dollar bill. The only way they'll be able to continue their budding romance is if they can find each other's contact info.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Ben Affleck plays a man, named Rudy, who assumes his dead cellmate Nick's identity to get a girl when he's released from prison. The only problem is that girl's got a brother who's going to kidnap him and force him to help rob a casino that his dead cellmate worked at.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

An uptight woman heads home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. Unfortunately, the woman and the family don't exactly hit it off, leading to plenty of awkward moments before the family can find happiness on this Christmas.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu

Will Grumpy Cat have the worst Christmas ever or can she find some happiness along with the true meaning of Christmas? The important thing is that we get to watch a grumpy looking cat in a Santa hat deal with a bunch of happy people.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Netflix

On their first Christmas without their daughter in the house. the Kranks are planning on skipping Christmas entirely. Unfortunately, their neighbors aren't going to let them. But when their daughter has a last-minute change of plans and decides to come home, the entire community rallies to show her the holiday spirit never left.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

An animated retelling of the Dickens' classic with Jim Carrey voicing the Scrooge. Watch as the Ghost of Christmas' Past, Present, and Future take old Ebenezer on a whirlwind trip through time to show him the error of his ways.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

John McClaine arrives in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to see his estranged wife. Just as he arrives at Nakatomi Plaza the terrorist Hans Gruber takes over the tower in his attempt to steal millions in bearer bonds. Yippee-Ki-Yay.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Elizabeth is a food writer who's lied about every column she's ever written and now has to host a dinner for her boss and her biggest fan, a war hero returning from overseas. So it's either get a fake family or lose her job.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Arthur Christmas shows how an overly modernized process of delivering presents lead to a single present being misplaced. Santa's clumsy son, Arthur, is tasked by his grandfather to deliver the present the old fashioned way, with an old sleigh and the great-grandchildren of the original reindeers.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Eyes Wide Shut might be the only movie on here you can't watch with your kids. After his wife admits to almost cheating on him, a man goes on a dangerous night of self-discovery. It's not directly a Christmas movie, but it's set during the holidays and is a fun one for parents to watch.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

A young boy begins to lose his belief in Santa Claus until a magical train appears in front of his house on Christmas Eve. Boarding the train, the boy goes on a magical journey to the North Pole aboard the Polar Express with everyone's favorite holiday character, Tom Hanks.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

A couple who's been attending therapy and have grown to hate each other end up spending the holiday tied up by a burglar, played by Denis Leary, who ends up being a great therapist in his own right.

Watch it now: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

This foreign film tells the heartwarming story of the first Christmas to happen during World War I. Without any instructions or negotiations, soldiers on both sides put down their arms and celebrated together for one night.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

A couple who both have divorced parents have four family Christmases they don't want to attend. While their families push them to the brink of leaving one another, their relationship ends up coming away from the holiday even stronger.

Watch it now: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Arnold promises his son a Turbo Man doll for Christmas -- the only problem is they're all sold out. He spends all of Christmas Eve fighting tooth and nail to get his hands on a Turbo Man, before donning the costume himself and fighting Sinbad during the big Christmas parade.

Watch it now: Amazon

The classic story of a young girl who dreams of her toys coming to life, and her nutcracker saving her from the Mouse King. Keep your eye out for a pre-Home Alone Macaulay Culkin.

A selfish business man wakes up next to the love of his life he left decades ago and their three children he never had. While at first, he's miserable about the switch, he comes to see what he missed out on.

Watch it now: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu

A Bishop asks heaven for help in his mission to build a cathedral. The response comes in the form of an angel, played by Carey Grant, who's there to help not only with the Cathedral but save the Bishop's marriage as well.

Micheal Keaton plays a musician who dies while trying to return home to his family at Christmas. The following year he returns as a snowman with one last chance to spend a Christmas with his son.

Gizmo may seem like an adorable and perfect present right up until the moment his slimy brethren get their hands on you. You might want to plug your kid's ears when you get to the story about Santa's dead body being stuck in a chimney for two weeks.

Jack, king of Halloweentown, discovers the magic of Christmas and immediately becomes infatuated with the holiday. Unfortunately, the rest of the folks in Halloweentown has no idea what Jack sees in the new holiday.

After blowing a hole in a mountain in Finland, a group of men realizes they've released something horrible and deadly: Santa Claus. From there it's a race against time to try to reseal the horrible monster.

Watch it now: Amazon, Vudu

One of the original slasher horror films of the 70s doubles a great late-night scare Christmas movie. Watch as a psycho wreaks havoc on a group of young sorority sisters on Christmas Eve.

Two coworkers who can't stand one another begin to fall in love when they become anonymous pen pals. If that sounds vaguely familiar, it's because You've Got Mail is based on this film.

If you're a big fan of classic Christmas songs, then this is a movie you'll have to watch. Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire try to impress a beautiful girl at a hotel that is only open during the holiday.

Watch it now: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes Two former soldiers turned crooners team up with a pair of singing sisters and head to Vermont for a white Christmas but find it hasn't snowed at all there. The crew then get to work to help their old commanding officer save his Bed and Breakfast business with a special performance.

An old man who goes by Kris Kringle fills in for a drunk Santa in the Macy's parade before becoming a hit in department stores during the holiday season. Eventually, he has to go on trial to determine his mental fitness, as he believes he is Santa.