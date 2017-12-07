66 best Christmas movies you can stream in the US right now
If you're anything like us, you're trying to watch as many Christmas films as possible over the holiday season.
There are tonnes of films to choose from after all, including cult classics, cute newbies, and of course the occasional oddballs that you secretly love. But instead of trudging through the snow to a video store (if those even exist anymore) to get physical copies, you should just step into the 21st century and stream them.
From YouTube to Netflix, movie-streaming services are aplenty. All you have to do is browse the list below, pick a movie and streaming service, and watch. We've included links to all of them for US sites. Some might work in the UK too, but we'll also bring you another guide for Brits to enjoy.
Some of the US versions we've chosen cost a tiny bit of money, while others are free. We've even included some non-traditional Holiday movies.
You'll also find trailers and ratings for each of the 66 movies above. Happy Christmas!
Best Christmas movies you can stream in the US
BAD SANTA (2003)
IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - 94,252 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 77% - 198 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, HBO Now
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)
IMDB rating: 8.6/10 - 283,332 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - 66 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL (1992)
IMDB rating: 7.7/10 - 27,980 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69% - 36 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
ELF (2003)
IMDB rating: 6.9/10 - 117,502 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84% - 178 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)
IMDB rating: 5.9/10 - 112,647 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - 130 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
ONE MAGIC CHRISTMAS (1985)
IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - 2,171 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50% - 10 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
RUDOLPH, THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (1964)
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 from 17.733 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - 12 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, PSN
THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY (1968)
IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - 1,567 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60% - 1,568 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' TO TOWN (1970)
IMDB rating: 7.9/10 from 4,936 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81% - 19,338 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, Vimeo
THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS (1974)
IMDB rating: 8.0/10 from 3,393 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84% - 4,946 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes
RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR (1976)
IMDB rating: 6.7/10 from 1,221 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - 294 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (1969)
IMDB rating: 7.4/10 - 5,948 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60% - 5 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, Vudu
DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (1966)
IMDB rating: 8.5/10 - 27,135 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - 21 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, DailyMotion
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (1965)
IMDB rating: 8.5/10 - 16,960 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - 13 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - 93,978 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88% - 52 votes
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS (2002)
IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - 318,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 49% - 289,138 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, PSN
KRAMPUS (2015)
IMDB rating: 6.1/10 - 35,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 52% - 24,438 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, PSN
A VERY MURRAY CHRISTMAS (2015)
IMDB rating: 5.9/10 - 3,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79% - 38 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix
LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)
IMDB rating: 7.7/10 - 299,612 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63% - 192 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (1998)
IMDB rating: 5.3/10 - 6,308 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 23% - 43 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
TRADING PLACES (1983)
IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - 96,620 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - 42 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
HAPPY CHRISTMAS (2014)
IMDB rating: 5.6/10 - 4,903 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - 65 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
ERNEST SAVES CHRISTMAS (1988)
IMDB rating: 5.5/10 - 7,485 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 38% - 13 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
SERENDIPITY (2000)
IMDB rating: 6.9/10 - 81,321 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 59% - 131 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
SAVING SANTA (2013)
IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - 1,146 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 20% - 5 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netlfix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
REINDEER GAMES (2000)
IMDB rating: 5.7/10 - 30,070 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 25% - 88 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now
THE FAMILY STONE (2005)
IMDB rating: 6.3/10 - 46,906 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 51% - 152 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
GRUMPY CAT'S WORST CHRISTMAS EVER (2014)
IMDB rating: 5.2/10 - 1,454 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 30% - 10 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, DailyMotion, Vimeo
CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (2004)
IMDB rating: 5.2/10 - 25,344 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 5% - 130 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, DailyMotion, PSN
A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)
IMDB rating: 6.8/10 - 57,579 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 54% - 190 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Ustream
DIE HARD (1988)
IMDB rating: 8.3/10 - 478,614 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - 64 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
8 FEMMES (2002)
IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - 21,335 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79% - 123 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes
CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT (1945)
IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - 3,722 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88% - 16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)
IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - 28,853 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91% - 142 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
THE CHRISTMAS THAT ALMOST WASN'T (1966)
IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - 187 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91% - 1,059 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube
EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)
IMDB rating: 7.3/10 - 192,723 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78% - 125 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
IMDB rating: 6.6/10 - 95,452 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 56% - 198 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
IMDB rating: 7/10 - 16,525 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71% - 51 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
JOYEUX NOEL (2005)
IMDB rating: 7.8/10 - 18,503 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76% - 94 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Crackle, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
FOUR CHRISTMASES (2008)
IMDB rating: 5.6/10 - 41,040 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 25% - 143 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)
IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - 57,674 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 17% - 42 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER (1993)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 57% - 7 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - 128 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now
THE BISHOP'S WIFE (1947)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80% - 20 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu
BELLS OF ST. MARY'S (1945)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - 18 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon
EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS (1977)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - 5,084 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu
JACK FROST (1998)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 20% - 56 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
GREMLINS (1984)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85% - 59 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - 88 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes
RARE EXPORTS: A CHRISTMAS TALE (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89% - 87 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63% - 24 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Vudu
THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER (1940)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - 26 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
HOLIDAY INN (1942)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - 23 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76% - 34 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96% - 46 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1994)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61% - 23 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
MARRIED WITH CHILDREN: IT'S A BUNDYFUL LIFE (1989)
IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - 259 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: N/A
Check if you can stream: YouTube, iTunes, Vudu
IMDB rating: 7/10 - 49,918 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 66% - 38 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
SCROOGE (1970)
IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - 5,416 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - 16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: DailyMotion
A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1951)
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - 12,953 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - 28 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)
IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - 85,936 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64% - 36 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN
HOME ALONE (1990)
IMDB rating: 7.4/10 - 234,258 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 54% - 41 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK (1992)
IMDB rating: 6.6/10 - 181,229 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 24% - 25 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
THE SANTA CLAUSE (1994)
IMDB rating: 6.3/10 - 51,267 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - 52 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
THE SANTA CLAUSE 2 (2002)
IMDB rating: 5.5/10 - 31,906 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 55% - 113 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
PRANCER (1989)
IMDB rating: 6.2/10 - 2,594 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69% - 16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes
