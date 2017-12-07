Home > TV > TV news

If you're anything like us, you're trying to watch as many Christmas films as possible over the holiday season.

There are tonnes of films to choose from after all, including cult classics, cute newbies, and of course the occasional oddballs that you secretly love. But instead of trudging through the snow to a video store (if those even exist anymore) to get physical copies, you should just step into the 21st century and stream them.

From YouTube to Netflix, movie-streaming services are aplenty. All you have to do is browse the list below, pick a movie and streaming service, and watch. We've included links to all of them for US sites. Some might work in the UK too, but we'll also bring you another guide for Brits to enjoy.

Some of the US versions we've chosen cost a tiny bit of money, while others are free. We've even included some non-traditional Holiday movies.

You'll also find trailers and ratings for each of the 66 movies above. Happy Christmas!

Best Christmas movies you can stream in the US

BAD SANTA (2003)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 2

IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - ‎94,252 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 77% - ‎198 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, HBO Now

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 3

IMDB rating: 8.6/10 - ‎283,332 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - ‎66 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL (1992)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 4

IMDB rating: 7.7/10 - ‎27,980 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69% - ‎36 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

ELF (2003)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 5

IMDB rating: 6.9/10 - ‎117,502 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84% - ‎178 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 6

IMDB rating: 5.9/10 - ‎112,647 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - ‎130 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

ONE MAGIC CHRISTMAS (1985)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 7

IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - ‎2,171 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50% - ‎10 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

RUDOLPH, THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (1964)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 8

IMDB rating: 8.1/10 from 17.733 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - ‎12 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, PSN

THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY (1968)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 9

IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - ‎1,567 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60% - 1,568 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' TO TOWN (1970)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 10

IMDB rating: 7.9/10 from 4,936 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81% - 19,338 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, Vimeo

THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS (1974)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 11

IMDB rating: 8.0/10 from 3,393 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84% - 4,946 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes

RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR (1976)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 12

IMDB rating: 6.7/10 from 1,221 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - 294 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (1969)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 13

IMDB rating: 7.4/10 - ‎5,948 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 60% - ‎5 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, Vudu

DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (1966)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 14

IMDB rating: 8.5/10 - ‎27,135 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - ‎21 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, DailyMotion

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (1965)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 15

IMDB rating: 8.5/10 - ‎16,960 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - ‎13 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 16

IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - ‎93,978 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88% - ‎52 votes
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS (2002)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 17

IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - ‎318,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 49% - 289,1‎38 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, PSN

KRAMPUS (2015)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 18

IMDB rating: 6.1/10 - ‎35,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 52% - ‎24,438 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, PSN

A VERY MURRAY CHRISTMAS (2015)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 19

IMDB rating: 5.9/10 - ‎3,359 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79% - ‎38 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 20

IMDB rating: 7.7/10 - ‎299,612 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63% - ‎192 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (1998)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 21

IMDB rating: 5.3/10 - ‎6,308 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 23% - ‎43 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

TRADING PLACES (1983)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 22

IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - ‎96,620 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - ‎42 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

HAPPY CHRISTMAS (2014)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 23

IMDB rating: 5.6/10 - ‎4,903 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - ‎65 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

ERNEST SAVES CHRISTMAS (1988)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 24

IMDB rating: 5.5/10 - ‎7,485 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 38% - ‎13 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

SERENDIPITY (2000)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 25

IMDB rating: 6.9/10 - ‎81,321 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 59% - ‎131 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

SAVING SANTA (2013)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 26

IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - ‎1,146 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 20% - ‎5 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netlfix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

REINDEER GAMES (2000)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 27

IMDB rating: 5.7/10 - ‎30,070 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 25% - ‎88 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now

THE FAMILY STONE (2005)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 28

IMDB rating: 6.3/10 - ‎46,906 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 51% - ‎152 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

GRUMPY CAT'S WORST CHRISTMAS EVER (2014)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 29

IMDB rating: 5.2/10 - ‎1,454 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 30% - ‎10 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, DailyMotion, Vimeo

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (2004)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 30

IMDB rating: 5.2/10 - ‎25,344 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 5% - ‎130 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, DailyMotion, PSN

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 31

IMDB rating: 6.8/10 - ‎57,579 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 54% - ‎190 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Ustream

DIE HARD (1988)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 32

IMDB rating: 8.3/10 - ‎478,614 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92% - ‎64 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

8 FEMMES (2002)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 33

IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - ‎21,335 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79% - ‎123 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: iTunes

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT (1945)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 34

IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - ‎3,722 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88% - ‎16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 35

IMDB rating: 7.1/10 - ‎28,853 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91% - ‎142 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

THE CHRISTMAS THAT ALMOST WASN'T (1966)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 36

IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - ‎187 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91% - ‎1,059 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 37

IMDB rating: 7.3/10 - ‎192,723 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78% - ‎125 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 38

IMDB rating: 6.6/10 - ‎95,452 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 56% - ‎198 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 39

IMDB rating: 7/10 - ‎16,525 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71% - ‎51 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

JOYEUX NOEL (2005)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 40

IMDB rating: 7.8/10 - ‎18,503 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76% - ‎94 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Crackle, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

FOUR CHRISTMASES (2008)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 41

IMDB rating: 5.6/10 - ‎41,040 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 25% - ‎143 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 42

IMDB rating: 5.4/10 - ‎57,674 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 17% - ‎42 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER (1993)  

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 43
 
IMDB rating: 5.6/10 - ‎997 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 57% - ‎7 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play 
 
THE FAMILY MAN (2000)  
66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 44
 
IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - ‎76,772 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 53% - ‎128 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now

THE BISHOP'S WIFE (1947)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 45
IMDB rating: 7.6/10 - ‎8,765 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80% - ‎20 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu

BELLS OF ST. MARY'S (1945)

 

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 46

 

IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - ‎4,660 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - ‎18 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon

EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS (1977)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 47
IMDB rating: 8.4/10 - 1,886 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - 5,084 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Hulu 

JACK FROST (1998)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 48
 
IMDB rating: 5.2/10 - ‎20,210 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 20% - ‎56 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

GREMLINS (1984)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 49
 
IMDB rating: 7.2/10 - ‎112,167 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85% - ‎59 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu 

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 50
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - ‎188,864 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94% - ‎88 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

RARE EXPORTS: A CHRISTMAS TALE (2010)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 51
 
IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - ‎16,324 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89% - ‎87 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 52
 
IMDB rating: 7.2/10 - ‎18,617 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63% - ‎24 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, Vudu

THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER (1940)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 53
 
IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - ‎16,970 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - ‎26 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

HOLIDAY INN (1942)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 54
IMDB rating: 7.6/10 - ‎7,086 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% - ‎23 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)

 

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 55

 

IMDB rating: 7.6/10 - ‎17,158 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76% - ‎34 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 56
 
IMDB rating: 7.9/10 - ‎25,400 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96% - ‎46 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, HBO Now

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1994)

 

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 57

IMDB rating: 6.4/10 - ‎19,688 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61% - ‎23 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN: IT'S A BUNDYFUL LIFE (1989)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 58

IMDB rating: 6.7/10 - ‎259 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: N/A
Check if you can stream: YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 59

IMDB rating: 7/10 - ‎49,918 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 66% - ‎38 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

SCROOGE (1970)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 60

IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - ‎5,416 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - ‎16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: DailyMotion

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1951)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 61

IMDB rating: 8.1/10 - ‎12,953 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86% - ‎28 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: Amazon, iTunes

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 62

IMDB rating: 7.5/10 - ‎85,936 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64% - ‎36 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, PSN

HOME ALONE (1990)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 63

IMDB rating: 7.4/10 - ‎234,258 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 54% - ‎41 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK (1992)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 64

IMDB rating: 6.6/10 - ‎181,229 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 24% - ‎25 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

THE SANTA CLAUSE (1994)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 65

IMDB rating: 6.3/10 - ‎51,267 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 75% - ‎52 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

THE SANTA CLAUSE 2 (2002)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 66

IMDB rating: 5.5/10 - ‎31,906 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 55% - ‎113 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

PRANCER (1989)

66 best christmas movies you can stream in the us right now image 67

IMDB rating: 6.2/10 - ‎2,594 votes (as of December 2017)
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69% - ‎16 votes (as of December 2017)
Check if you can stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes

