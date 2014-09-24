Your Apple TV just got a bit more useful, NOW TV available in full

NOW TV is now available on Apple TV in full. The sports part of the over-the-top video service from Sky was added to Apple's media streaming box at the end of last year, but users have asked for the entertainment and film areas for some time. Sky has listened.

The Sky Sports NOW TV app on the platform has been changed to a fully-fledged NOW TV application, which can access content from all three subscription packages available. Apple TV owners can now use their Entertainment and Sky Movies Month Passes on the box. The Sky Sports content is still accessible too.

Like many of the streaming apps on Apple TV, Now TV has a different-looking user interface than on other devices. It uses the carousel for movie art, for example, and a more perfunctory grid display for TV shows.

However, all of the content available on other platforms is available on Apple TV too, and some might prefer a simpler UI.

Sky added NOW TV support for Google Chromecast at the beginning of September, leading us to wonder if it was also planning to add Apple TV to its compatible devices. Looks like we didn't have long to wait.

"Great news for Apple TV users today as we bring our range of NOW TV passes to the service," said Gidon Katz, director of the service.

NOW TV subscriptions come in three different flavours; an Entertainment Month Pass currently costs £4.99 a month but will rise to £6.99 a month from 16 October. It covers a number of non-terrestrial channels, such as Sky Atlantic and Sky 1, and gives access to live broadcasting, catch-up and on demand shows from each.

The Sky Movies Month Pass gives the user access to all Sky Movies channels and the films thereon for on demand viewing. It costs £9.99 a month.

And the Sky Sports Day Pass costs £6.99 for 24 hours access to all Sky Sports channels, handy if there's a match you want to watch but don't want to subscribe for a longer period.