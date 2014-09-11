4oD expires in 2015, Channel 4 to change catch-up platform to All 4

Channel 4 will rebrand and relaunch its catch-up and on demand platform 4oD in 2015. It will be called All 4 and be the new home of all digital content from the UK broadcaster, including its linear channels.

From the end of the first quarter of next year, All 4 will be the portal for Channel 4 shows across all platforms. It will launch initially on PC, iPad, iPhone and iPod touch and roll out to other devices over the coming months.

An On Demand section will be similar to the current 4oD offering. It will house catch-up and archive content from channels including Channel 4, Film 4, More 4 and E4. A new Now section will present each of the channels for live streaming, while offering additional interactive elements.

On Soon will be full of trailers and clips for upcoming programmes and a new Shorts hub will locate all of 4's commissioned Shorts programming.

Users of the All 4 service will be able to build their profiles beyond what is currently available on 4oD. Channel 4 plans to utilise its current database of over 11 million viewers (including one in two 16-34 year olds in the UK) to offer bespoke programming and recommendations just for them.

"We think the future of TV viewing lies not with either linear or on-demand, but a creative and visual integration of the two worlds, blending the strengths of both into a single brand," said David Abraham, chief executive of Channel 4 during his IBC keynote in Amsterdam.

"We believe All 4 will deliver the most advanced broadcaster response to changing viewer behaviour in the digital age, and will help ensure that our content portfolio remains an important, valued part of viewers’ TV consumption for decades to come."