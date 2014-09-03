  Watch out Europe Sharp is back with its first 4K TV, the UD20

Sharp has been busy making giant TVs for years without too much fanfare on European soil, until now. Sharp has just announced it will be launching its UD20 4K TV in the UK and Europe wide.

The Sharp UD20 not only comes with an ultra high definition 4K resolution but also packs certified THX sound. That means movie quality pictures and audio, according to Sharp.

The UD20 has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution on the LCD UHD Rich Colour Display. This screen boasts a colour spectrum that's 23 per cent wider than conventional TVs. On the processing front Sharp's Super High Resolution Image Engine will upscale 1080p feeds to UHD 4K. Local Contrast Control will enhance pixel by pixel meaning detail remains clear even in darker scenes, says Sharp.

The audio quality is thanks to the built-in Yamaha AudioEngine technology which is crammed into the skinny cabinet of the TV. Style is clearly also important to Sharp which has managed to get the bezel down to 10mm around the screen.

On the smart TV front Sharp offers its Aquos Net+ access which has YouTube, Netflix and more, as yet undisclosed, apps. The TV can also be controlled via a smartphone with the Android Aquos Remote Lite app.

The Sharp UD20 also supports Miracast, DLNA and has four HDMI inputs that work with 4K, plus HDMI 2.0 for up to 60fps support – ideal for PS4 and Xbox One.

The Sharp UD20 will be available in Europe this month in a 60-inch version for £2,700 and a 70-inch model for £3,700.

