Xbox One gets NOW TV, becomes best media player on the planet?

After launching on the PS4 last week, NOW TV is now available through the Xbox One and, unlike the other apps available across platforms, it fits in with the Microsoft console's tile user interface.

It might even seem a little unfamiliar to those used to watching NOW TV on one of the dedicated set-top-boxes, a Roku or a PlayStation, but all of the Sky Sports, Entertainment Pass and Movies Pass content is the same, just presented differently.

The Xbox One app is free to download and gives access to all three subscription services Sky offers through its internet streamed service.

An Entertainment Month Pass costs £4.99 a month and gives access to several live channels and their on demand and catch up content. These include Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Gold, Disney, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

The Movie Month Pass costs £8.99 for on demand or live access to the swathe of films available on Sky Movies. This includes many recent hits that are yet to make it to other subscription services.

And a Sky Sports Day Pass costs £9.99 for 24 hours access to all Sky Sports channels. This will include the new Sky Sports 5 and Sky Sports News HQ when they launch on 12 August.

"We’re pleased that NOW TV has joined the ever growing list of entertainment apps and services on Xbox One," said Pawan Bhardwaj, UK Xbox Live product manager.

"Sky is an important partner for Xbox."

READ: Xbox One review

With NOW TV joining existing apps for Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Blinkbox and Wuaki.tv, alongside 4oD and Demand 5 free TV services, the Xbox One is rapidly becoming a force as a media player. Especially seeing as you can feed your Sky or Virgin Media TV set-top-box through it and use the voice commands and OneGuide service to control everything.

And it will be getting 3D Blu-ray support in the next couple of weeks too.

Add BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and DLNA or PLEX streaming and it will truly be an living room entertainment hub, just as Microsoft promised.