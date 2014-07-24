Have you checked your PS4 today? NOW TV now available, Xbox One in 'coming weeks'

Sky has launched its NOW TV service on PlayStation 4. An application for the movie, sport and entertainment streaming service is now available to download on the console.

The service has been available through PS3 for over a year, but this is the first time it is accessible through a next generation machine. Sky also promises that an Xbox One version of the app will be available within the "coming weeks".

The Sky-owned NOW TV platform offers many of the channels and catch up content available on the satellite broadcaster's TV service for delivery via the internet instead. There are three packages to subscribe to, contract-free, that cover entertainment, movies and sport.

The Entertainment Month Pass costs £4.99 a month and gives access to the live showings and streamed on demand and catch up content of a host of Sky and partner channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky 1 and Gold.

A Movie Month Pass costs £8.99 for on demand or live access to the swathe of movies available on the broadcaster's Sky Movies TV service. This includes many recent films that are yet to make it to other subscription services.

And the Sky Sports Day Pass costs £9.99 for 24 hours access to all Sky Sports channels, including the new Sky Sports 5 and Sky Sports News HQ when they launch on 12 August. It's the best solution for those who want to catch an important football match or F1 race without having to commit to a long-term subscription.

NOW TV is also available on other devices, including the dedicated NOW TV box, Roku, PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones and tablets, Xbox 360, YouView, LG Smart TVs and selected LG media devices. Apple TV owners can also access the Sky Sports Day Pass content.