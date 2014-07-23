Turn your smartphone into a home cinema projector for £16: Can’t be done? Think again

There are ways to construct a do-it-yourself projector for your smartphone, but not all of you have the time or money to invest into such a tedious project. That's when the Luckies of London Smart Phone Projector comes in.

Listed on PrezzyBox.com, the Smart Phone Projector is a retro-looking cardboard box that projects your images and movies onto a wall. There's no wires or sound system required, and it's super cheap.

The black and white box comes compressed and can be assembled within minutes. It has a 8x magnifying lens at the front to blow up your content for proper projection onto a wall, and a grip pad in the back to securely hold your smartphone in place.

And that's it. This simple setup looks extremely portable and easy to figure out, and it only costs £15.95. You can order one today, and your parcel will be dispatched within 24 hours. That means you could watch cinema-style films by this weekend - but at home.

READ: Want a projector? Here's how to turn your phone into one

That said, those of you who are Macgyver wannabes and would rather use common household goods - such as a magnifying class and duct tape - instead of hard-earned cash to build a smartphone projector can always check out Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide.

Either way, you'll be set to kick back and relax and watch films - piped from your very own device - on a wall.