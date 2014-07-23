  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Turn your smartphone into a home cinema projector for £16: Can’t be done? Think again

|
1/3  
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

There are ways to construct a do-it-yourself projector for your smartphone, but not all of you have the time or money to invest into such a tedious project. That's when the Luckies of London Smart Phone Projector comes in.

Listed on PrezzyBox.com, the Smart Phone Projector is a retro-looking cardboard box that projects your images and movies onto a wall. There's no wires or sound system required, and it's super cheap.

The black and white box comes compressed and can be assembled within minutes. It has a 8x magnifying lens at the front to blow up your content for proper projection onto a wall, and a grip pad in the back to securely hold your smartphone in place.

And that's it. This simple setup looks extremely portable and easy to figure out, and it only costs £15.95. You can order one today, and your parcel will be dispatched within 24 hours. That means you could watch cinema-style films by this weekend - but at home.

READ: Want a projector? Here's how to turn your phone into one

turn your smartphone into a home cinema projector for 16 can’t be done think again image 3

That said, those of you who are Macgyver wannabes and would rather use common household goods - such as a magnifying class and duct tape - instead of hard-earned cash to build a smartphone projector can always check out Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide.

Either way, you'll be set to kick back and relax and watch films - piped from your very own device - on a wall.

PopularIn TV
You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Comments