  New TalkTalk Player for YouView brings you faster access to on-demand content

TalkTalk is rolling out an update to the TalkTalk Player for its YouView customers, bringing a refresh to the TalkTalk section of the YouView experience.

The update is part of TalkTalk's continuous update plans for the platform, and looks to bring additional speed and enhanced searching to the on-demand section of its TV service.

Building on recent updates that made more movies available, the all-new TalkTalk Player will be the home of TalkTalk Box Office - the pay as you go rental service - where you'll be able to rent the latest movies from £4, usually on the same day as DVD release.

Making it easy to see what you can access through your TV package, there will be a new "Included Channels" feature. Improved searching will help you find content you want to watch, as well as what you're currently watching from the on-demand selection.

If you pay for a Boost (additional channels) you'll be able to find them included in the YouView EPG, so there's no need to head into the TalkTalk Player to access them. They will be taking channels from 401 upwards and this tighter integration has given TalkTalk more freedom in redesigning the Player.

"YouView from TalkTalk is fast becoming a destination for family entertainment and our all-new TalkTalk Player offers more of the best TV and movies at a cost viewers can control. We've made our on-demand movies, kids and Sky entertainment library bigger than ever and the TalkTalk Player is faster, and smarter, making it easier to find shows and films you want to watch," said Tristia Harrison, managing director for consumer at TalkTalk.

TalkTalk tells us that there are more than one million customers using it's YouView-based TV service.

The rollout for all customers is due to be completed by 17 June.