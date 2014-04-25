Vestel to launch smartphones in August, calls 3D TV 'a flop'

Turan Erdogan, CEO of Vestel, one of the largest TV manufacturers in Europe, has pronounced 3D TV "a flop", before outlining an expansion into mobile devices for the company.

Talking at the IFA Global Press Conference 2014 Erdogan candidly said: "I've been in the industry for 26 years and we were always trying to make the TV flat. Now we're trying to make it curved."

"I hope it's not going to be a flop like 3D TV."

Not content with leaving the proclamation unfounded, Erdogan then said that only 12 per cent of 3D TV owners use the 3D feature.

Vestel might not be a brand you're familiar with, but it claims 20.3 per cent market share of LCD TVs in Europe, behind leaders Samsung.

Vestel owns and operates a number of sub-brands, such as Finlux and Servis, often manufacturing the sort TV you'll find sold as an own brand set in retailers. Vestel also produces TVs for most of the big brands under licence for the European market.

But looking to the future, Erdogan went on to say "if you're not in mobility or connectivity, you're dead," before confirming that Vestel would be launching a range of smartphone devices in August 2014.

Vestel traditionally has a large presence at IFA 2014, so you can be sure to hear more later in the year.