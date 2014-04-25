Vestel to launch smartphones in August, calls 3D TV 'a flop'
Turan Erdogan, CEO of Vestel, one of the largest TV manufacturers in Europe, has pronounced 3D TV "a flop", before outlining an expansion into mobile devices for the company.
Talking at the IFA Global Press Conference 2014 Erdogan candidly said: "I've been in the industry for 26 years and we were always trying to make the TV flat. Now we're trying to make it curved."
"I hope it's not going to be a flop like 3D TV."
Not content with leaving the proclamation unfounded, Erdogan then said that only 12 per cent of 3D TV owners use the 3D feature.
Vestel might not be a brand you're familiar with, but it claims 20.3 per cent market share of LCD TVs in Europe, behind leaders Samsung.
Vestel owns and operates a number of sub-brands, such as Finlux and Servis, often manufacturing the sort TV you'll find sold as an own brand set in retailers. Vestel also produces TVs for most of the big brands under licence for the European market.
But looking to the future, Erdogan went on to say "if you're not in mobility or connectivity, you're dead," before confirming that Vestel would be launching a range of smartphone devices in August 2014.
Vestel traditionally has a large presence at IFA 2014, so you can be sure to hear more later in the year.
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Netflix may soon move from small screen to big screen cinema so it can compete for awards
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
Comments