  Don't have Sky? Here's how to watch the Easter weekend Premier League crunch matches

This Easter bank holiday weekend there are five football matches being shown live on Sky Sports HD that will help determine who ends the long season as champions of the Premier League and who will be in fourth and therefore bag the last Champions League spot.

Arsenal are playing away at Hull City on Saturday, 19 April, with a 5.30pm kick off. And on Easter Sunday, 20 April, Liverpool are playing away at Norwich, kicking off at 12pm, Chelsea are at home to Sunderland, with a 2.05pm kick off, and Everton versus Manchester United kicks off at 4.10pm.

Manchester City are playing at home against West Bromwich Albion the day after, Easter Monday, with an 8pm kick off time.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all still close contenders for the Premier League title, while Arsenal and Everton are eagerly battling it out for fourth in one of the closest seasons in the history of the tournament.

That's why you might be tempted to put aside chocolate eggs and the traditional James Bond film in preference to keeping them glued to the frenzied footy action. However, if you're not a Sky+ or Sky+ HD subscriber, how do you ensure you don't miss a moment?

As well as Sky itself, you can also subscribe to Sky Sports through Virgin Media or if you are a BT Vision subscriber. You can subscribe to receive Sky Sports channels 1, 2, 3 and 4, plus Sky Sports F1 from £17 a month (if you are on an M+, L or XL TV package). For an additional £7 a month you can get Sky Sports 1 HD and 2 HD too. VIP package subscribers get them all included as part of their monthly fee.

BT Vision customers can also get the standard definition Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels as a bolt-on extra from £21 a month. The channels cost £15.50 a month each when purchased separately.

BT YouView customers cannot get access to Sky Sports as the service came after Ofcom ruled that Sky had to allow its competition access to the two main sports channels at wholesale prices. Ofcom is currently reassessing the ruling, however.

Both Virgin Media and BT, naturally, have access to the BT Sport suite of channels too. BT Sport 1 is showing the Tottenham versus Fulham match on Saturday, 19 April in standard and high definition, which is potentially the last of the main matches with Spurs still with a faint hope of finishing fourth.

As well as movie and entertainment bundles, NOW TV offers live access to all of Sky's sports channel on a pay-to-view 24 hour basis. You can pay £9.99 to watch 24 hours worth of Sky Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports F1.

If you're a fan of a particular team, but subscribe to a regular Sky, Virgin Media or BT Vision package, you might be willing to pay that for just one match. But, looking at the kick off times across the weekend, if you purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass at 5.30pm on the Saturday, you'll be able to watch all of the Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea matches, and almost all bar the last 25 minutes or so of the Everton match before it expires. Of course, you can choose to pay another £9.99 to watch the last part of that match, but it won't cover the Manchester City game sadly.

NOW TV can be watched through an iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Android device or laptop when on the move, and through some LG Smart TVs, PS3, Roku boxes, Xbox 360 or a dedicated NOW TV box too. Additionally, although you can't watch NOW TV entertainment content or movies through an Apple TV, there is an app for pay as you go Sky Sports.

You will need an internet connection (or mobile data connection if you have a plan big enough) with a minimum broadband speed of 2.5Mbps. As the UK average is almost 18Mbps, that shouldn't be an issue.

Although Sky Go is effectively an incentive to those subscribing to Sky's TV packages - as it's free to them - you can also purchase a Sky Go Monthly Ticket to access the service through a tablet, smartphone or computer.

The Monthly Ticket with Sky Sports costs £35 a month. For that you get all six of the Sky Sports channels and five entertainment channels that can be accessed live on a phone or tablet. You also get over 20 more live entertainment channels and TV on demand to watch on a laptop or desktop PC or Mac.

A less expensive way to get Sky Go though is to ask a friend or family member who already subscribes to Sky and, in this case, Sky Sports if you can one of their device activations. They can have up to two on their account, unless they also pay for Sky Go Extra, in which case four.

If they're not using a log-in on the service, they could let you watch content remotely on your device instead.

In many ways, the pub could be seen as the most alluring of all the alternative options. You'll have like-minded souls (usually) sat around and a steady flow of ale or spirits to celebrate/commiserate with.

The only issue is that it can often prove to be the costliest choice. And on the Saturday, considering an entire day's worth of football is being shown, you might not be in the best of states come the Everton game.

Yes, we know they exist. However, we shan't be recommending any and not just because we have heard many tales of malware attacks and constant pop-up adverts. Considering the bitrates and audio quality often used by these vendors, you're better off peeking through the grilles on the outside of a Currys shop window.