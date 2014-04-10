Aereo to add support for Chromecast in the US

You'll soon be able to use Google's Chromecast to watch live broadcast television in the US. No cable subscription or box required.

Aereo has announced that it'll be Google Cast Ready on 29 May. That means, starting next month, Aereo subscribers can download the Aereo (Beta) app for Android, which will include support for Chromecast, and then tap the Cast icon to beam Aereo content from a mobile device to the big screen through Google's HDMI dongle.

Aereo streams over-the-air local TV to supported web browsers and offers DVR storage for $8 per month, though there are other package options available. The service relies on fingertip-sized TV antennas in cloud data centers that allow servers to live-stream channels with HD reception through a speedy Internet connection.

Using Aereo, you can watch live content in real-time. You can also pause, rewind, fast-forward, or save broadcasted programs for future viewing. Aereo works with iPad, iPhone, Android, Chrome for Mac and Windows, Safari, Internet Explorer 9, Firefox, Apple TV, Roku, and now Chromecast.

“The way people watch and experience television is changing and Google is a pioneer in providing consumers with more choice and flexibility in how they access and experience that media,” said Chet Kanojia, founder and CEO of Aereo CEO. "Consumers deserve more options and alternatives in how they watch television".

Keep in mind that Aereo is limited to US consumers living in the following cities: New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Baltimore, Cincinnati, San Antonio, and Austin. For more information on where Aereo plans to launch next in 2014, check out the service's coverage page.