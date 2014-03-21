  Game of Thrones movie may end the saga with big screen dragons, reveals author

Game of Thrones is about to begin its fourth season on TV screens across the UK this 7 April, a day after the US airing, care of Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. But if that isn't exciting enough for fans of the Seven Kingdoms there's now talk of a big screen movie too.

Writer of the Game of Thrones books George R. R. Martin told the Hollywood Reporter that a movie was being "actively discussed". And it looks like the cinematic version could continue on from the TV show as a massive conclusive event.

Martin said: "It all depends on how long the main series runs... Do we run for seven years? Do we run for eight? Do we run for ten? The books get bigger and bigger [in scope]. It might need a feature to tie things up, something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know."

Martin has been teasing dragons since the first series, with no major fire breathing pay-offs to hit the screen as yet. In fact, he's such a master of the tease South Park dedicated a large chunk of its Black Friday trilogy to ribbing him on this exact subject. So we're not holding our breath.

That being said, a movie would make sense. It’s a way for studios to make more money than the show can offer. And with a huge fan base it's almost guaranteed to fill out cinemas.

Another possibility, suggested by Martin, is a film version of his "Dunk and Egg" novella series which is set before the Game of Thrones storyline started. "I have written these three stories, and I have about a dozen more," says Martin.

Would you like to see the final book crammed into a two our movie? Or is spreading it out over another series a better way to tell these character-led stories?