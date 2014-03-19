  Prestigio MultiCenter streaming box says pah to Chromecast, use full Android instead

Even though its MultiCenter products were soft-released last month, European kit manufacturer Prestigio has responded to the launch of the Google Chromecast to remind people there are beefier products also available. And its own rivals run on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

The Prestigio MultiCenter Box and MultiCenter Mini devices are the same in internal specifications. They both run on a 1.5GHz dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, with a Mali 400 graphics chipset and 1GB of RAM. The difference is in size and connectivity.

The MultiCenter Box is a similar shape to a Apple TV or Roku box, while the MultiCenter Mini is a dongle, such as the Chromecast and Roku Streaming Stick. The Box has an extra USB 2.0 port (two in total), an AV socket for connection to older TVs as well as HDMI, and sports Bluetooth for wireless connection to a compatible accessory. It also has a LAN port as well as Wi-Fi support. Other than that, they are the same and offer the same service.

As they are Android based, the MultiCenter's come preloaded with Google Play, so you can install any streaming application that works on Android Devices. You could also use the Box as a makeshift computer, connecting a Bluetooth or wired keyboard through the USB port.

Both devices have 1080p playback, support Miracast to stream content from an Android device and a supporting application turns your Android, iOS or Windows device into a touchscreen remote control.

The Prestigio MultiCenter Box costs around £65 (76 euros) while the Mini dongle costs around £45 (56 euros).

