Game of Thrones series 1-3 available for catch-up on NOW TV and Sky OnDemand ahead of season 4 premiere

Winter is coming. But before it arrives in series 4 of Game of Thrones, a catch-up session is available on Sky.

From today, series 1-3 of Game of Thrones are ready to watch on Sky OnDemand. The shows, all in HD, can be watched ad-free right now meaning you should have time to cram them all in before the fourth series airs on 7 April at 9pm on Sky Atlantic HD.

READ: Game of Thrones Season 4 will start on US screens 6 April, UK 7 April, first trailer coming 12 January

Users of NOW TV will also be able to sign up to the Entertainment package to access Sky Atlantic for each broadcast and catch-up episodes. That costs £4.99 a month with no contract but could rise from 29 May, so you'll need to buy a month's pass before then.

New cast members include Sherlock and Doctor Who writer and star Mark Gatiss, Michelle MacLaren from Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, and Indira Varma from Luther.

So you've got just under a month to catch-up. Anyone planning to travel the seven kingdoms in a marathon? Let us know so we can commend you.