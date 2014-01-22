  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Optoma's ML750 ultra-portable HD projector offers 700 LED lumens and HDMI and MHL support

|
  Optoma's ML750 ultra-portable HD projector offers 700 LED lumens and HDMI and MHL support
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Onptoma has a new ultra-portable projector, the ML750 with 700 LED lumens.

Featuring HDMI and MHL support for connection to mobile devices, laptops, PCs, game consoles and Blue-ray players, the ML750 works as a media player, native Office viewer, speaker and projector. It also offers built-in memory, a microSD card slot and USB connection.

Optoma said the ML750 is ideal for presentations from a mobile phone or tablet. The company touted the app EZ View, emphasising that is available for both Android and iOS and lets users share and present documents, photos or videos. To display material wirelessly from a computer or mobile device, just connect the mini Wi-Fi dongle to the ML750's USB port.

Other key features within the ML750 include HD-ready native WXGA (1280x800-pixel) resolution, a 17-inch to 100-inch projected screen size with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and infrared remote control with battery.

"Projecting photos, videos, Microsoft Office and Adobe PDFs is straightforward with full file support, so no need for conversion. With instant power On/Off LED technology, the ML750 is primed for instant plug-and-play viewing on the move," explained Optoma.

READ: Optoma's HD91 projector boasts full HD 3D and LED technology

The ML750 700 LED lumens ultra-portable projector is available to buy now. You can grab one at Amazon.co.uk, with the price starting at £614.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments