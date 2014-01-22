  Optoma's ML750 ultra-portable HD projector offers 700 LED lumens and HDMI and MHL support

Onptoma has a new ultra-portable projector, the ML750 with 700 LED lumens.

Featuring HDMI and MHL support for connection to mobile devices, laptops, PCs, game consoles and Blue-ray players, the ML750 works as a media player, native Office viewer, speaker and projector. It also offers built-in memory, a microSD card slot and USB connection.

Optoma said the ML750 is ideal for presentations from a mobile phone or tablet. The company touted the app EZ View, emphasising that is available for both Android and iOS and lets users share and present documents, photos or videos. To display material wirelessly from a computer or mobile device, just connect the mini Wi-Fi dongle to the ML750's USB port.

Other key features within the ML750 include HD-ready native WXGA (1280x800-pixel) resolution, a 17-inch to 100-inch projected screen size with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and infrared remote control with battery.

"Projecting photos, videos, Microsoft Office and Adobe PDFs is straightforward with full file support, so no need for conversion. With instant power On/Off LED technology, the ML750 is primed for instant plug-and-play viewing on the move," explained Optoma.

The ML750 700 LED lumens ultra-portable projector is available to buy now. You can grab one at Amazon.co.uk, with the price starting at £614.