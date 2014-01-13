  4K Blu-ray discs confirmed by the Blu-ray Disc Association

After CES 2014, where a selection of 4K TVs were on show, and Netflix announced its 4K content, the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA) has announced it will release 4K Blu-ray discs.

While the future may be in streamed 4K UHD content, Blu-ray discs will also be packing in 4K quality videos for those unable to stream such high-quality media.

The decision to create 4K Blu-ray has been made, but there is still a lot of bureaucracy to get through before they make it to you. In fact, without Blockbuster or HMV all over the place these days, 4K Blu-rays may only appear as online and supermarket sales anyway.

Victor Matsuda, the BDA’s global promotions committee chairman, said of 4K Blu-ray disc creation: "[It's] not just looking at delivering the requisite number of pixels, but at the range of features that contribute to the overall consumer experience – factors such as high dynamic range, bit depth, colour gamut, content protection and mobility and digital bridge opportunities that encourage content ownership and collection and enable flexible enjoyment of that content in mobile environments."

In the same way that Blu-ray helped push the HD TV market forward, this 4K Blu-ray might do that same for UHD screens.