  Naughty America: 4K porn is coming, trailer released

It had to happen. With the release of every major home video format there has been a reaction from the porn industry almost immediately. Indeed, it is credited as being one of the main instigators in the initial take-up of VHS and among the first 3D Blu-ray movies to be released were a range of stereoscopic, eye-popping adult titles.

Now the latest trend in video is 4K, Ultra High Definition. CES 2014 in Las Vegas last week was awash with UHD TVs and, thanks to Naughty America, owners of the new wave of tellies will have something saucy to watch on them.

The purveyor of fine pornography has announced that it is investing heavily in 4K technology and has launched a range of cinematic 4K videos of a fruity nature. Access is through the website naughtyamerica4k.com, that also gives subscribers full access to the entire Naughty America HD network.

The company has released a trailer of its 4K content too and it recommends you hook a PC to a UHD TV to get the best experience. It will need to be a beefy PC as even with 6GB of RAM and quad-core machine we struggled to get it to play smoothly.

We'd also suggest that it's not suitable for work, even though Naughty America suggests it is.

Thinking about it though, when you consider what the company does for a living, we suppose most things are suitable for work after all.

You can check out a streamed version of the trailer here.