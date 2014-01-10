  Kogan unveils £550 4K UHD TV powered by Android at CES, on sale this month

We reported on a £608 4K TV just yesterday and now an even cheaper 4K UHD TV has landed, the £550 Kogan 55-inch UHDTV.

The Vizio P Series TV is actually $999 which converts to £608, but might not hit the UK. Kogan, on the other hand, does operate in the UK and has said in its email to us that the 4K TV will cost Australian $1,000 (£550).

Kogan is well known for selling high-end electrical goods at ridiculously good prices as it sources everything itself at manufacturer level.

The Kogan 55-inch UHDTV will offer a 3840 x 2160 resolution LED display. It will also be capable of upscaling Blu-ray and DVD to UHD. The TV is powered by Android 4.2 with Google Play access. It can be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable. The TV is also future-proofed with a USB 3.0 port as well as USB 2.0 and microSD.

It's a really impressive offering for only £550. If you're thinking of adopting early this might be a great option. Check back when we've got our hands on a unit to see how it performs.