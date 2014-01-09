  1. Home
Optoma's HD91 projector boasts full HD 3D and LED technology

  Optoma's HD91 projector boasts full HD 3D and LED technology
Optoma has a new projector that embraces 1080p LED technology and allows film buffs to experience 3D cinema in their own homes, called the HD91.

The HD91 offers consistent brightness and colour performance, as well as a perceived brightness that is twice that of an equivalent lamp-based projector, meaning it can handle low levels of ambient light with less impact on image quality than traditional lamp-based systems, according to Optoma’s Head of Product Management Justin Halls.

The HD91 produces less heat than a lamp-based system, too. And it features a lightweight, compact size with full lens shift and wide 1.9x zoom range, allowing flexibility of placement so it can be installed closer to walls or ceilings, etc.

Other features include a diagonal screen size of up to 150 inch/380cm, advanced LED switching, UltraDetail 4K-quality image processing, fourth-generation PureMotion 4 frame insertion for eliminating blurring, Purecolour and Colour Management System for precise control of colours, and Dynamic Black for producing deeper blacks frame-by-frame.

As for inputs, the HD91 offers two HDMI ports. Fully-rechargeable ZF2100 wireless 3D glasses have also been developed for the HD91. They'll provide higher contrast and brighter images and prevent any issues of emitter placement.

READ: Optoma pk120 projector can blow up your iPhone

There's no word yet on pricing or availability.

