  Buy your first 4K TV for only £608 thanks to the impressive Vizio P Series

Your first 4K TV will probably be a Vizio, presuming you want to adopt early without forking out thousands of pounds. Vizio has announced at CES that its 50-inch P Series 4K TV will cost just $999 (£608).

For your money you'll get a 50-inch screen with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, Full-Array LED backlighting, 64 Active LED Zones for improved 50 million to 1 contrast, UltraHD upscaling, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

You can even adjust the frame rate to suit what you're watching. This includes 24 fps and 48 fps allowing you to watch films as they were shot. And 120 fps, or High Velocity Mode, for extreme gaming sessions.

The P Series will come with Vizio's Internet Apps and be powered by a V6 quad-core GPU and dual-core CPU - combining to make this four times faster than last year's model. This will also help in rendering the upscaled UHD video. And it's ready for Netflix, which is airing 4K this year, as the remote comes with a dedicated Netflix button. And there's a backlit Qwerty remote for easy use of apps.

All that and the thing even looks great with an 8mm bezel and dark metallic finish. The Vizio P Series will be on sale soon with the 50-inch model at $999 (£608), the 70-inch version at $2,600, and 55-inch, 60-inch and 65-inch models priced within that range.