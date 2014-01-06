  TP Vision launches Android-powered Philips TVs with access to Google Play

TP Vision has announced it will launch its first Philips Ambilight TVs powered by Android at CES 2014, with the aim to enrich the Smart TV experience and offer a faster TV and gaming performance.

The idea is to strengthen the TV;s role as an "entertainment hub" by using the strengths of Android and combining them with a large screen and existing Smart TV offering.

TP Vision has said there will be a focus on apps and content, along with fast response times and efficient use of resources so you don’t have to worry about those energy bills when you are playing Angry Birds for hours.

Users will have access to Android apps on Google Play, as well as the apps already available on the Philips Smart TV portal including video on demand, catch-up TV, music streaming and Electronic Programme Guide.

The TVs themselves will feature a new quad-core chip, perhaps even the Qualcomm Snapdragon 802 also announced today. It should help turn your Philips TV into a large-screen gaming device.

"In 2014, we will start the rollout of Philips TVs featuring Android in the higher end of our product portfolio," said Maarten de Vries, CEO of TP Vision. "We expect that consumer appreciation and take-up will rapidly grow. By 2015 the majority of our Smart TVs will be Android powered."

The first Android Philips TVs will be coming to European and Russian markets primarily and will be available from the second quarter of 2014.